Carnival Party @ Plastico









Get lost in the glitz and fashion of an elegant 1920's soiree with our incredibly glamorous Carnival Party!

On Saturday 29th February at 8:30pm we will jump back in time to discover the story behind the most famous Italian cocktail, Negroni.





ABOUT THE PARTY





This is an exclusive carnival party and a roaring twenties themed event! The Count Negroni aka Elio Boom Boom Bargigli will introduce us the story of the most famous and celebrated Italian cocktail, Negroni. You will test not only the original Negroni but also the variation this famous cocktail!





DRESS CODE





The Negroni was introduced in the Italian bars between 1919-1920 so for a genuine vintage party, we will invite you to dress up as you came out from the Great Gatbsy's movie!





For gentlemen, the pinstripe gangster is a classic but so is the more casual vintage 20s working man or sophisticated Jay Gatsby or Peaky Blinders gang.





For gentlewomen, choose a dress with Art Deco designs and covered in beads is sure going to embody the roaring 1920’s spirit of glitz and glamour.

And remember.... you are embodying the freedom, non-conformist, and rebellious spirit of the 1920s!!!!