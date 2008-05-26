748 Goodmornings @ Plastico

Ελάτε να γιορτάσουμε τον έρωτα του Τζίμη και της Κορνηλίας μέσα από το αγαπημένο τους γεύμα της ημέρας: το Πρωινό

Σάββατο 8 Φεβρουαρίου 2020 από τις 10.30 π.μ. έως τις 2.00 μ.μ. (με 2 μίνι ξεναγήσεις στην έκθεση, στις 11.00 π.μ. και στη 1.00 μ.μ.).

Ο Τζίμης «Yankos» (Γιαννακόπουλος) και η Κορνηλία Σειρηνίδου (Έλληνες μετανάστες στις ΗΠΑ) παντρεύτηκαν το 1949 στην Καλιφόρνια. Κάθε πρωί, ο Τζίμης άφηνε στην Κορνηλία ένα σημείωμα για να την καλημερίσει…

Όμως έχει και συνέχεια η ιστορία. Κι αυτή θα τη μάθετε στις 14 Φεβρουαρίου, στο πάρτι του Plastico για τη γιορτή του Αγίου Βαλεντίνου!

Let’s celebrate the love of James and Cornelia through their favourite meal of the day: breakfast!

Saturday 8 th February 2020 from 10.30am – 2.00pm (with 2 mini guided tours at 11.00am and 1.00pm).

James Yankos (Giannakopoulos) and Cornelia Sirinidou, both Greek immigrants to the USA, got married in 1949 in Pasadena California. Every single day, James left Cornelia a goodmorning note…





Get to know the story of their love by wandering through 748 “goodmorning messages” of the first 3 years of their married life. But there’s more to the story… Find out all about it at our St Valentine’s day party, on February 14th!

www.syrosagenda.gr/2020/01/james-loves-cornelia-plastico.html