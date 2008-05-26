Open call for Eye’s Walk Digital Festival 2020

“HermAphrodite: Ένα αφιέρωμα στην ποικιλομορφία”

Σύρος, 27-31 Ιουλίου 2020





Open Call

«Για το θηλυκό και το αρσενικό στοιχείο της δημιουργίας δε χρειάζεται πια να μιλάμε με επιχειρήματα αλλά με δοξολογίες. Και το σεβασμό που αρμόζει στη δύναμή τους. Και με τη χαρά που αυτά μας ξυπνούν».

Η Γαλλίδα θεωρητικός του φεμινισμού Monique Wittig επισημαίνει ότι η Γυναίκα είναι ένα «αντικείμενο» χωρίς ελευθερία και αυτονομία ενώ το μόνο «υποκείμενο» είναι αρσενικό.

Πριν το νόμο, το φόβο και τη δυαδικότητα όλα συνδέονται. Το θηλυκό στο θηλυκό και το θηλυκό στο αρσενικό και το αρσενικό στο θηλυκό και το αρσενικό στο αρσενικό. Kαι «κάνουν πόλεμο για να κάνουν έρωτα». (Eduardo Galeano)

«Η αναστάτωση είναι αναπόφευκτη. Το ζήτημα είναι πόσο σωστά μπορεί κανείς να την προκαλέσει και πώς να βρει τον καλύτερο τρόπο να είναι μέσα σε αυτή». (Judith Buttler)

Στο Eye’s Walk Digital Festival ξεκινάμε μια συνάντηση με τα φύλα και τις τις ταυτότητες, που επηρεάζουν καθοριστικά και διαμορφώνουν τις εμπειρίες, την ισχύ και την προσωπική και κοινωνική ζωή όλων μας - Γυναίκες, Άνδρες, Διεμφυλικοί άνθρώποι και άνθρωποι με ταυτότητα ή έκφραση φύλου πέρα από τις κυρίαρχες διττές ταυτότητες.

Η παραγωγή “HermAphrodite” υποστηρίζει και συμμετέχει στο έργο “We Are Here and Everywhere in the Balkans”, μια αναζήτηση της ιστορία και της κουλτούρας των LGBTQ κοινοτήτων στα Βαλκάνια. Ένα διαβαλκανικό έργο [Ελλάδα, Βουλγαρία, Ρουμανία] βραβευμένο από το Cultural Management Academy Project Fund 2019 & το Goethe Institut, με leading partner τον ΜΚΟ ACCEPT / Ρουμανία.

Project Guidelines:

Οι καλλιτέχνες παροτρύνονται να εξετάσουν τις παρακάτω επιλογές σχετικά με τις τοποθεσίες και τις δυνατότητες του χώρου που προσφέρει το ιστορικό κέντρο της Ερμούπολης:

Video Art Installations στην πλατεία Μιαούλη: Μέγ. διάρκεια 5 λεπτών. www.visitsyros.com/miaouli-square/

στην πλατεία Μιαούλη: Μέγ. διάρκεια 5 λεπτών. www.visitsyros.com/miaouli-square/ Site specific installations / Performing art and dance exhibitions στο δημόσιο χώρο, στην πλατεία Μιαούλη και γύρω από αυτή www.syrosisland.gr/en/place/miaouli-square Ενθαρρύνουμε προτάσεις που θα ενισχύσουν τη συμμετοχή του ακροατηρίου και των τοπικών κοινοτήτων. Μέγιστη. διάρκεια 10 λεπτών

στο δημόσιο χώρο, στην πλατεία Μιαούλη και γύρω από αυτή www.syrosisland.gr/en/place/miaouli-square Ενθαρρύνουμε προτάσεις που θα ενισχύσουν τη συμμετοχή του ακροατηρίου και των τοπικών κοινοτήτων. Μέγιστη. διάρκεια 10 λεπτών Virtual Reality / Augmented reality installations

Για την έμπνευση των συμμετεχόντων καλλιτεχνών:

Το Eye’s Walk Digital Festival μπορεί να παρέχει σε όσους καλλιτέχνες ενδιαφέρονται αρχειακό υλικό και υλικό μελέτης από τις ιστορίες LGBTQ κοινοτήτων στη Ρουμανία [έρευνα εν εξελίξει από την ομάδα του ACCEPT].

Η ομάδα του Eye’s Walk Digital θα είναι υπεύθυνη για την καλλιτεχνική επιμέλεια.

Ξεκινώντας από το νησί της Σύρου, το έργο “HermAphrodite” μπορεί να εμφανιστεί σε άλλες πόλεις της Ελλάδας και του εξωτερικού ως ευκαιρία για το κοινό να συνδεθεί με τον δημόσιο χώρο μέσω της τέχνης.

-----------



“HermAphrodite: A tribute to Diversity”

Syros, 27-31 July 2020



Open Call

“For the feminine and the masculine element of creation, we no longer need to speak in arguments but in praise. And the respect they deserve. And with the joy that they awaken us. “





French feminist theorist Monique Wittig points out that Woman is an “object” without freedom and autonomy while the only “subject” is male.

Before the law, fear and duality are all linked. The female with the female, the female with the male, the male with the female and the male with the male. And “they make war to make love.” (Eduardo Galeano)

“The upheaval is inevitable. The question is how well one can cause it and how to find the best way to be in it. “ (Judith Buttler)

Eye’s Walk Digital Festival starts a meeting between gender and identity that influence and shape the experiences, power and personal and social lives of all of us - Women, Men, Bisexuals and people with gender identity beyond the dominant dual identities.

“HermAphrodite” supports and participates in the project “We Are Here and Everywhere in the Balkans”, a research of history and culture of LGBTQ communities in the Balkans. A balkan project [Greece, Bulgary, Romania] awarded by the Cultural Management Academy Project Fund 2019 & Goethe Institut, with leading partner NGO ACCEPT / Romania.

Project Guidelines:

Artists are encouraged to consider the following options regarding the locations and venue possibilities that the historical centre of the city of Ermoupolis offers:

Video Art Installations at the Miaoulis square: max. duration 5 minutes. www.visitsyros.com/miaouli-square/

Site specific installations / Performing art and dance exhibitions in public space, at and around Miaoulis square www.syrosisland.gr/en/place/miaouli-square/ We encourage proposals that will enhance the participation of the audience and the local communities.

max. duration 10 minutes

• Virtual Reality / Augmented reality installations.

Inspiration for the participants:

Eye’s Walk Digital Festival can provide digital material from the stories of LGBTQ communities in Romania [ongoing study of ACCEPT team].

The team of the Eye’s Walk Digital festival will be responsible for the curatorial work.

Starting from the island of Syros the project “HermAphrodite” may appear in other cities in Greece and abroad as an opportunity for the audience to connect with the public space through the art.

We welcome your application before April 15th, 2020 at info@eyeswalk.gr

Visit our web page www.eyeswalk.gr

Follow us on

Instagram eyeswalk_festival