Opening: Code & Mysteries by Theodore Merkos @ Plastico Gallery

Join us for an evening dedicated to art, exploring the unseen, and learning to see through the "code" composed of millions of tiny dots.The intense and reflective exhibition "Codes & Mysteries" finds its interpretation through the words of this poem written by the artist himself:Dreams await usTurn the page to tomorrowand maybe you get to the end of the bookOf death the back of it smellsAnd when even the stars cease to existdarkness and her will be leftSo shut the doorbefore I awakeTheodore Merkos is a young, self-taught artist.He was born in Athens and raised in Agrinio.He studies design in Syros and, at the same time, he engages in painting.Since he was a child, he loved arts. He was particularly drawn towards painting. So it came naturally to him to use this form of expressions to communicate his feelings and thoughts.You can find more about his the artist and his work on Facebook www.facebook.com/thodwris.merkos and Instagram www.instagram.com/thodwris.merkos/