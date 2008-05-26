Opening: Code & Mysteries by Theodore Merkos @ Plastico Gallery

www.facebook.com/events/426158534766810/



Join us for an evening dedicated to art, exploring the unseen, and learning to see through the "code" composed of millions of tiny dots.



ABOUT THE EXHIBITION



The intense and reflective exhibition "Codes & Mysteries" finds its interpretation through the words of this poem written by the artist himself:



Dreams await us

Turn the page to tomorrow

and maybe you get to the end of the book

Of death the back of it smells

And when even the stars cease to exist

darkness and her will be left

So shut the door

before I awake





ABOUT THE ARTIST



Theodore Merkos is a young, self-taught artist.

He was born in Athens and raised in Agrinio.

He studies design in Syros and, at the same time, he engages in painting.

Since he was a child, he loved arts. He was particularly drawn towards painting. So it came naturally to him to use this form of expressions to communicate his feelings and thoughts.



is honoured to host the exhibitionof the young artist,The opening will take place on