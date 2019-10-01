Ένας Χρόνος Plastico / One Year of Plastico









Με ιδιαίτερη χαρά αφιερώνουμε τον Οκτώβριο στους καλλιτέχνες τους οποίους είχαμε την τιμή να παρουσιάσουμε στον χώρο μας και να θαυμάσουμε τα έργα τους.





Με αφορμή αυτό, οργανώσαμε αυτήν την ομαδική έκθεση και προβάλλουμε ορισμένα έργα των καλλιτεχνών που επέλεξαν κατά την διάρκεια των ατομικών τους εκθέσεων για να μας δείξουν την δική τους προσέγγιση στην δισδιάστατη τέχνη.





Ευχαριστούμε θερμά τους καλλιτέχνες, που κάθε μήνα διαμορφώσανε και αναδείξανε το Plastico και εμάς τους ίδιους.

Έλσα Χαραλάμπους, David Hawkins, Semilu, Γιάννης Δανέλης, Regina Simmel, Αντιγόνη Κουράκου, Μυρτώ Τζίμα, Antonio Aricò, Samuele Livornese και Σπύρος Μπαράς.





26 Οκτωβρίου 2019 | 20.00 Plactico Gallery



(English Version)





In October 2019, Plastico cafè-gallery celebrates one year!

We want to dedicate this moment to all the artists who made of this place a meeting point for art, interesting conversations with friends and, of course, nice coffee.

For this reason, we organised a special exhibition that includes a selection of artworks of all the artists who exhibited at Plastico during this year.





We thank all them for choosing our gallery to expose their work.

With their art, each artist has brought lots of inspiration and a sense of perpetual change and evolution.

After all, this is Plastico.





26 October 2019 | 20.00

Plactico Gallery