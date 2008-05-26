To EY ZHN φιλοξενεί τις "Νεφέλες"!

Στις 7 και 9 Αυγούστου 2019, το ΕΥ ΖΗΝ έχει τη χαρά να φιλοξενεί τις "Νεφέλες"!!!
Οι "Νεφέλες" είναι ταυτόχρονα ένα μουσικό σχήμα και μια γαλλοελληνική οικογένεια από το Παρίσι. Τους ενώνει η ελληνική μουσική παράδοση που την βιώνουν με τον δικό τους τρόπο. Τραγούδια της θάλασσας, της αγάπης του χωρισμού, τραγούδια τού κεφιού και της ταβέρνας, του ρεμπέτικου μαζι με κάποιες προσωπικές συνθέσεις και διασκευές σε ένα μουσικό ταξίδι με την εξαιρετική φωνή της Μελίνας!
Μελίνα Βλάχος : τραγούδι, βιολί
Γιάννης Βλάχος : ούτι, μπουζούκι, τραγούδι
Λοράνς Στεφανίδης : βιολί
Ανατόλ Βλάχος : κιθάρα
'Ώρα έναρξης: 21.00
www.facebook.com/events/332879580930253
Διεύθυνση: Φιλίνη 3 & Επτανήσσου, Ερμούπολη, Σύρος
Πληροφορίες - Κρατήσεις: +30 22810 86030, +30 6977257724, +30 6994920605
3 € κατ’ άτομο στο πρώτο ποτό
-----------------
On the 7 & 9 of August 2019, EY ZIN has the pleasure of hosting "Nefeles" project!!!
"Nefeles" is a music band and a French-Greek family from Paris at the same time. They are joined by the Greek music tradition that they experience in their own way. Songs of the sea, love of separation, songs of happiness for greek taverns, folk & rebetiko, together with some personal compositions and covers on a musical journey with the excellent voice of Melina!
Melina Vlachos: song, violin
Yannis Vlachos: oud, bouzouki, song
Laurence Stefanidis: violin
Eastern Vlachos: guitar
Start time: 21.00
www.facebook.com/events/332879580930253
Address: Filini 3 & Eptanissou, Ermoupoli, Syros
Infos - Online Booking: +30 22810 86030, +30 6977257724, +30 6994920605
3 € per person on the first drink
Une famille de musiciens, deux enfants et leurs parents présentent une tradition particulièrement riche avec le rébètiko et ses chansons de taverne, les airs enjoués des îles et les morceaux rythmés du continent. Dévoilant une sensibilité intergénérationelle, Nefeles nous donne une interprétation à la fois authentique et originale pour un public aussi bien grec que français.
Mélina Vlachos : chant, violon
Yannis Vlachos : bouzouki, oud, baglamas, chant
Laurence Stefanidis : violon
Anatole Vlachos : guitare
fb: Nefeles
site: www.nefelesgreekmusic.com/
YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUWV7PdLrSjEtmLQTBtcBFg