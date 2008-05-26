To EY ZHN φιλοξενεί τις "Νεφέλες"!

Οι "Νεφέλες" είναι ταυτόχρονα ένα μουσικό σχήμα και μια γαλλοελληνική οικογένεια από το Παρίσι. Τους ενώνει η ελληνική μουσική παράδοση που την βιώνουν με τον δικό τους τρόπο. Τραγούδια της θάλασσας, της αγάπης του χωρισμού, τραγούδια τού κεφιού και της ταβέρνας, του ρεμπέτικου μαζι με κάποιες προσωπικές συνθέσεις και διασκευές σε ένα μουσικό ταξίδι με την εξαιρετική φωνή της Μελίνας!

"Nefeles" is a music band and a French-Greek family from Paris at the same time. They are joined by the Greek music tradition that they experience in their own way. Songs of the sea, love of separation, songs of happiness for greek taverns, folk & rebetiko, together with some personal compositions and covers on a musical journey with the excellent voice of Melina!

Une famille de musiciens, deux enfants et leurs parents présentent une tradition particulièrement riche avec le rébètiko et ses chansons de taverne, les airs enjoués des îles et les morceaux rythmés du continent. Dévoilant une sensibilité intergénérationelle, Nefeles nous donne une interprétation à la fois authentique et originale pour un public aussi bien grec que français.

La voix de la jeune chanteuse Mélina est sublime, avec des mélismes ancrés dans la tradition hellénique.



Mélina Vlachos : chant, violon

Yannis Vlachos : bouzouki, oud, baglamas, chant

Laurence Stefanidis : violon

Anatole Vlachos : guitare



fb:

site:

YouTube channel: La voix de la jeune chanteuse Mélina est sublime, avec des mélismes ancrés dans la tradition hellénique.Mélina Vlachos : chant, violonYannis Vlachos : bouzouki, oud, baglamas, chantLaurence Stefanidis : violonAnatole Vlachos : guitarefb: Nefeles site: www.nefelesgreekmusic.com/ YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUWV7PdLrSjEtmLQTBtcBFg

Στις, τοέχει τη χαρά να φιλοξενεί τις!!!Μελίνα Βλάχος : τραγούδι, βιολίΓιάννης Βλάχος : ούτι, μπουζούκι, τραγούδιΛοράνς Στεφανίδης : βιολίΑνατόλ Βλάχος : κιθάραΔιεύθυνση: Φιλίνη 3 & Επτανήσσου, Ερμούπολη, ΣύροςΠληροφορίες - Κρατήσεις: +30 22810 86030, +30 6977257724, +30 69949206053 € κατ’ άτομο στο πρώτο ποτό-----------------On thehas the pleasure of hostingproject!!!Melina Vlachos: song, violinYannis Vlachos: oud, bouzouki, songLaurence Stefanidis: violinEastern Vlachos: guitarAddress: Filini 3 & Eptanissou, Ermoupoli, SyrosInfos - Online Booking: +30 22810 86030, +30 6977257724, +30 69949206053 € per person on the first drink