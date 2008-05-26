Iconic Mantra @ Plastico Gallery

Plastico invites you to the exclusive performance piece "Iconic Mantra" performed by the artists Isabelle Derigo and Salvatore Cultrera.

In this original and live event, Isabelle and Salvatore will invite participants to recognise the uniqueness, the beauty and the glory of our simple and daily actions.





Through the iconic images of comics superheroes, the evening will offer an unusual and yet serious answer to the question: who are we? Really?





While enjoying your Saturday night's drink, you are encouraged by the artists, like a mantra expression, to repeatedly claim your superheroic identity and lead to the affirmation that we are all superheroes of our own lives.



