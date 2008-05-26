Collezione Classica @ Plastico Gallery

Collezione Classica by Italian designer and artist, Antonio AricòA beautiful exhibition that travels from Calabria (Italy) and brings back the charm of old Magna Grecia.
The beautiful exhibition, Collezione Classica, by Italian designer ARICÒ has just landed on Syros and it is now on display in our gallery until 7th September 2019.
Inspired by the sketches of Picasso, each artwork evokes the charming and elegant classic art that made the Magna Grecia so great and appreciated around the world.
INFO:
Plastico Gallery
Parou 9, Hermoupolis, Syros
Tel.: 2281080426