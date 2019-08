Collezione Classica @ Plastico Gallery

Collezione Classica by Italian designer and artist, by Italian designer and artist, Antonio Aricò A beautiful exhibition that travels from Calabria (Italy) and brings back the charm of old Magna Grecia.

The beautiful exhibition,, by Italian designer ARICÒ has just landed on Syros and it is now on display in our galleryInspired by the sketches of Picasso, each artwork evokes the charming and elegant classic art that made the Magna Grecia so great and appreciated around the world.Parou 9, Hermoupolis, SyrosTel.: 2281080426