3ο Stray Art Festival / 3rd Stray Art Festival (20-22.9.2019)

3ο Stray Art Festival
τοιχογραφίες | δρώμενα | μουσική | φαγητό | performances
20 - 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019 | Ερμούπολη, Σύρος
Stay for Stray.
Φέτος για τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά το Stray Art Festival ανανεώνει το ραντεβού του μαζί σας και επιστρέφει για να κλείσει με ένα μαγικό τριήμερο την αυλαία αυτού του καλοκαιριού. Στης 20-22 Σεπτέμβρη τα κυκλαδίτικα στενά της γραφικής Ερμούπολης στην Σύρο πρόκειται να γεμίσουν από καλλιτέχνες και προσκεκλημένους με κοινό παρονομαστή το κέφι και την αγάπη της κουλτούρας του street art.
Στο επίκεντρο της περιπλανώμενης αυτής γιορτής βρίσκονται οι τοιχογραφίες που θα πραγματοποιούνται στη διάρκεια της ημέρας στα Γυμνάσια της Σύρου στην περιοχή της Λαλακιάς. Ταυτόχρονα θα διεξάγονται παράλληλες δράσεις όπως υπαίθριες μουσικές σκηνές, performances, workshops, εκθέσεις, πάρτι και πολλές εκπλήξεις πλαισιώνοντας την μοναδική αυτή εμπειρία. Τα βράδια, την ατμόσφαιρα θα κατακλύζουν φώτα και μουσικές με συνοδεία επιλεγμένων εδεσμάτων και αρωματικών κοκτέιλ.
Έχοντας ως σύμβολο της πλαστική καρέκλα ως αναπόσπαστο και αξέχαστο κομμάτι κάθε θερινής ανάμνησης και με φόντο τις Κυκλάδες, στόχος του φεστιβάλ είναι το πάντρεμα του μοντέρνου και του παραδοσιακού με σκοπό την ανάδειξη της κουλτούρας του δρόμου.
Δημιουργώντας τρία μερόνυχτα γεμάτα δρώμενα, χορό και μουσική σε νησιώτικες αποχρώσεις και γιορτάζοντας όλες τις μορφές της τέχνης του δρόμου και την ξεγνοιασιά, προτρέπουμε το πάθος στον πειραματισμό και την έκφραση του κάθε ατόμου και την δημιουργία και ανάδειξη μιας πολιτιστικής κληρονομιάς που αντέχει στο χρόνο.
Το φεστιβάλ οργανώνεται με πρωτοβουλία της ομάδας φοιτητών του Τμήματος Μηχανικών Σχεδίασης Προϊόντων και Συστημάτων, με την ονομασία “Σπινθήρας” και τον Ούριο Άνεμο, με συνδιοργανωτές την Περιφέρεια Νοτίου Αιγαίου, τον Δήμου Σύρου - Ερμούπολης και τελείται υπό την αιγίδα του Επιμελητηρίου Κυκλάδων.
Ανυπομονούμε να σας έχουμε μαζί μας σε ακόμη ένα ταξίδι στην γιορτή της τέχνης του δρόμου!
3rd Stray Art Festival
graffiti | events | music | food | performances
20 - 22 September 2019 | Hermoupolis,Syros
Stay for Stray.
This year for the third consecutive year, Stray Art Festival renews its appointment with you and returns to close this summer's curtain with a magical weekend. On September 20-22, the Cycladic narrow streets of the picturesque Hermoupolis in Syros are to be filled by artists and guests sharing the same passion and love for street art culture.
At the center of this wandering celebration are the graffitis that will take place during the day at the Secondary Schools of Syros in the area of Lalakia. At the same time, parallel activities such as outdoor music scenes, performances, workshops, exhibitions, parties and many surprises will be provided to frame this unique experience. In the evenings, the atmosphere will be flooded with lights and music accompanied by selected cocktails and aromatic cocktails.
With the symbol of the plastic chair as an integral and unforgettable part of every summer remembrance and backdrop of the Cyclades, the aim of the festival is to combine modern and traditional with the aim of highlighting the culture of the street.
Creating three nights full of events, dance and music in island colors and celebrating all forms of street art and carelessness, we encourage passion for experimentation and expression of every person and the creation and promotion of a cultural heritage.
The festival is organized on the initiative of a group of students of the Department of Product and Systems Design Engineering, named “Spintiras” and Ourios Anemos, co-organized by the South Aegean Region, the Municipality of Syros - Ermoupolis and is under the auspices of the Chamber of Cyclades.
We are looking forward on having you in one more journey on celebrating street art culture!