3ο Stray Art Festival / 3rd Stray Art Festival (20-22.9.2019)

20 - 22 September 2019 | Hermoupolis,Syros

Stay for Stray.

This year for the third consecutive year, Stray Art Festival renews its appointment with you and returns to close this summer's curtain with a magical weekend. On September 20-22, the Cycladic narrow streets of the picturesque Hermoupolis in Syros are to be filled by artists and guests sharing the same passion and love for street art culture.





At the center of this wandering celebration are the graffitis that will take place during the day at the Secondary Schools of Syros in the area of ​​Lalakia. At the same time, parallel activities such as outdoor music scenes, performances, workshops, exhibitions, parties and many surprises will be provided to frame this unique experience. In the evenings, the atmosphere will be flooded with lights and music accompanied by selected cocktails and aromatic cocktails.





With the symbol of the plastic chair as an integral and unforgettable part of every summer remembrance and backdrop of the Cyclades, the aim of the festival is to combine modern and traditional with the aim of highlighting the culture of the street.





Creating three nights full of events, dance and music in island colors and celebrating all forms of street art and carelessness, we encourage passion for experimentation and expression of every person and the creation and promotion of a cultural heritage.





The festival is organized on the initiative of a group of students of the Department of Product and Systems Design Engineering, named “Spintiras” and Ourios Anemos, co-organized by the South Aegean Region, the Municipality of Syros - Ermoupolis and is under the auspices of the Chamber of Cyclades.





We are looking forward on having you in one more journey on celebrating street art culture!