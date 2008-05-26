SIFF Exposed by Myrto Tzima @ Plastico









Join us to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, SIFF Exposed on Monday, 15th July at 8pm.





Through the eyes of the photographer, Myrto Tzima, the exhibition documents the unique character of SIFF, the Syros International Film Festival.

The twenty photographs by Myrto Tzima are taken over the past four summers in the context of the event.

It is a personal exploration of the unique character of the festival: the multi-format coexistence of image and sound, space and time, human and natural environment.