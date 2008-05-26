PARTY: ArtemHs @ Πειραματικό

ArtemHs, ο Άνθρωπος με τα χίλια πρόσωπα επιστρέφει στο Πειραματικό!

ArtemHs bio:

ArtemHs has been in love with music from a young age. As a creative ear over time he realised that electronic music fits his taste better. This was the landmark to have his first djing experience.

Looking back from 2009, as a guest at the following venues, he is proud and grateful to have been amongst some of the best of the industry, including: Lohan, Monastiraki Center, Terazza, Sixx, Mamacas, Steam, Ritual, Animal, Skullbar, Astron Bar, Mikro Glyfada, Nafpigio - Rethymno, The Real Rock n Rolla – Thessaloniki and many more..

Since 2013, he is also a resident dj for the “Playground Athens” team, as well as one part of the "Always Late" duo, having shared the decks with many great established artists of the scene such us Guy Gerber, Pan-Pot, Len Faki, Damian Lazarus, Anja Schneider, Blond:ish, Ten Walls, Matt Sassari, Marco Faraone, Neverdogs, Dennis Cruz, Patrice Baumel, Miguel Bastida, Gel Abril, Christian Smith, Leon, Luca Bacchetti, Premiesku, Metodi Hristov, Serge Devant, YokoO, Waff, Eagles & Butterflies, Behrouz, Subb An, Los Suruba, Livio & Roby, Wade, Basti Grub, Barac, amongst others.

Whether deep, tech or progressive, ArtemHs will always fill the dance floor.