Οι Diminuita στο ΕΥ ΖΗΝ για ένα ρεμπέτικο live με κιθάρες!

EFZIN has the pleasure of hosting DIMINUITA!

Songs of the Greater Rebetiko period are interpreted with guitars by Giorgos Papadogiannis and Efi Sarantis.





Compositions, either originally written with the guitar in a leading role, or fitting the guitar's repertoire.





The show focuses mainly on the unknown songs of Manolis Chiotis recorded in the period 1946-48, as well as composers of other prominent guitarists of the period such as K.Karipis, K.Skarvelis, S. Chryssinis, and others.





"Guitar rebetika" traveled outside of Greece and in several places such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

