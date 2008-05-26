The exhibition "Hypothesis" @ Plastico Gallery

Plastico opens its doors to summer breeze and starts the month with the tantalising and graceful work of talented photographer, Antigone Kourakou.





You are all invited to join the public opening, on Saturday 1st June at 8pm, and share a glass of wine with the artist who graces us with her presence.





The art editor, Richard Malinsky, has defined her work "expressive", "experimental" and her style "diametrically opposed to the more literal interpretation of point-and-shoot photography".





The exhibition "Hypothesis" is a minimal representation of the reality made of faces, gestures, branches, leaves, thick shadows – and recomposed to create an enigmatic world.

Looking at Antigone Kourakou's photographs, the viewer comes to realize that what lies at the core of her work is not so much what is happening when shooting, but the struggling balance between reality and fantasy, a balance that creates a dynamic composition that urges us to a silent introspection.





Info:

Saturday 1st June at 8pm