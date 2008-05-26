Let's Swing: Retro Party @ Plastico!

Plastico invites you to a vibrant party for all those who like dancing. Shake and swing your way back to the 20th century with lots of fun and energy!





This is a very unique event with a fabulous vintage style.

There is no dress code BUT... Dress to impress us and you will get a special discount on your cocktail!!

Think 1920s flappers dancing in a row with kicks and a shimmy.

Think 1950s twirling petticoats, T-Bird jackets and snapping fingers!





Join us on Saturday 8th June and you won’t want to return to the 21st century!