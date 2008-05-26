AVDP on TouR + Βραδιά Γνωριμίας @ Plastico Gallery

Το AVDP on TouR επιχειρεί την προώθηση της τέχνης του videodance στην Ελλάδα και στο εξωτερικό, φέρνοντας το τοπικό και διεθνές κοινό σε επαφή με την σύνθετη αυτή καλλιτεχνική φόρμα. Κάθε χρόνο, μετά το πέρας του φεστιβάλ, το πρόγραμμα AVDP on TouR ξεκινά!

Το AVDP on TouR συνεργάζεται με τοπικά φεστιβάλ χορού και οργανισμούς, προσφέροντας προβολές σύντομων έργων videodance, διαλέξεις και εργαστήρια videodance.

Επίσης, το AVDP on TouR ενδιαφέρεται όχι μόνο για την προώθηση των σύγχρονων δημιουργιών videodance από επαγγελματίες καλλιτέχνες, αλλά και για την ενίσχυση ενός δικτύου καλλιτεχνών από διαφορετικά πεδία, που βρίσκουν σημεία συναντήσεων στην τέχνη του videodance. Για τους παραπάνω λόγους, από το 2013 το AVDP ξεκίνησε διεθνής συνεργασίες με άλλα φεστιβάλ videodance και κινηματογράφου όπως το Loikka (Ελσίνκι), Cinedans (Άμστερνταμ), L’Aternativa (Βαρκελώνη) και άλλα.

TUESDAY 9.7.2019

21:30, PLASTICO GALLERY

AVDP on TouR – Meeting Night

AVDP on TouR is an attempt to bring to the fore the art of videodance in Greece and abroad by introducing this complex art form to the local and international audience. Each year, after the festival is done AVDP on TouR program starts!





AVDP on TouR collaborates with local dance festivals and organisations such as One Small Step – Urban Dance Festival (Corfu), Clusters – ARTiria (Lefkada), Dance Days (Chania), Small Festival of Dance (Hydra), Dance Days (Naxos), Akropoditi DanceFest (Syros) and others, by offering screenings of a special edition of videodance works, lectures and workshops.





AVDP on TouR is also interested not only to promote the contemporary videodance creations of professional artists, but also to strengthen the network betweenartists from various fields, who can found meeting points in videodance form. For the above reasons, since 2013, AVDP started collaborating internationally with other videodance & film festivals such as Loikka (Helsinki), Cinedans (Amsterdam), L’Aternativa (Barcelona) and others.