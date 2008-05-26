Enfield-Neorion 8000: a Greek-British electric car, forty years ago. Can it be brought back to life? - By *Pete Chatziplis* More than forty years ago, long before Elon Musk and Tesla, there used to be a small electric car that was produced in a Greek isla...
Groove & Jive Stormy Night @ Dr.Wine
Διαλεχτά κρασιά, ταιριαστές γεύσεις, «ψαγμένες» μουσικές σε αρμονία και σε προσιτές τιμές!
Βραδιά Jazz / Ethnic @ Dr.Wine
Dj sets by cjv
Παρασκευή 25 Ιανουαρίου 2019 | 21.00
www.facebook.com/events/316638152302309
-------
Dr. Wine
Ακτή Παπάγου 2, Ερμούπολη
Τηλ.: 2281087531