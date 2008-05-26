Eye's Walk Digital Festival 2019 - Open Call for artists

Syros // 30,31 August 2019

"Bird-lime your kiss, Timarion -your eyes are fire!

If you look at me - you burn, if you touch, you have caught me fast" - Meleager*





«Ξόβέργα έχεις, Τιμάριον, το φιλί τα μάτια σου φωτιά!

Όπου τα ρίξεις, καίνε -Όποιος σ' άγγίξει, να ξεκολλήσει δεν μπορεί..» - Μελέαγρος*

Open Call for artists

Modern society is mainly determined by denial, confrontation and differences. Our position is affirmative, constructive. Eye's Walk Digital Festival 2019 is inspired by the erotic poetry of Meleager, 1st century BC. We acknowledge the Erotic speech and the thrill it causes as an opening to life and to the society. It opens the door to our self-recognition and at the same time, for a short moment, it unifies us with the beloved one. Eros resonates with the body's own cells and tissues. The Erotic speech is a shared communion. When it comes out it rushes loudly in all ways, and it is always revealing.





We believe it is time for everyone to express themselves. Especially women, disabled persons, immigrants, people of any sexual orientation, social origin and race. Video Installation Art in public space will glorify Eros as our imperishable heritage.

Project Guidelines: