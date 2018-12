Η συμβολή των λίθων στην εξέλιξη του ανθρώπου και η σημασία τους στην πολιτιστική μας κληρονομιά - Ε. Δήμου

Man's relation and dependence on the stones has started ever since he first appeared on earth. Stones were the first materials used by the prehistoric man as a means for his survival: hard stones as flint and obsidian were used in the Paleolithic Era for the making of arms and tools, while coloured stones were used in the Neolithic Era for the creation of jewels, amulets and natural pigments. At the end of the prehistoric period, stones became exploitable traded for any material. Putting stones on market brought about great changes in trade, which in turn spread over civilization - what, how-ever, brought about historic changes in man's life, was the discovery and use of metals, charac-terizing those times as Bronze and Iron Ages - . Systematic exploitation of natural resources started in Greece 3000 b.c. if not earlier. The ancient authors, Herodotus, Aristotle, Theophrastus et al, mention that marbles, obsidian, emery, sulfur and metals as gold, silver, copper and iron, were extracted from quarries and mine centers of Rhodopi, Pageon, Chalkidiki, Lavreotiki, Thassos, Serifos, Sifnos, Milos, Crete et al. The booming of civilization in Athens, especially during the 5th century b.c. (Golden Age of Periklis) is exclusively due to the exploitation of Lavrio silver ore deposits named "Argyria". The first silver coins minted in the 6th century b.c., under the name 'Athenian glauces" proved to be the most hard currency of that Period, contributing highly to the socioeconomic development, reflected through the ancient masterpieces of art, in the cultural heritage of Greece. During the same period, similar cultural development took place in Macedonia attributed to exploitation of gold bearing deposits by Philip II, King of Macedonia, called "Chryssia". Thanks to gold, Alexander the Great, son of Philip II, undertook his glorious campaigns between 344-323 b, c., spreading over the Hellenic civilization and culture. Stones, however, in their winder sense (minerals, rocks ore deposits and the geotopes they form) have played a decisive role in man' s evolution and constitute integral part of the broader physical and cultural environment, connected directly with the historical events. These historically significant geotopes (ancient mines, quarries, caverns) must be protected and preserved in order to be left as cultural heritage, to our successors. Geological sciences developing extreme sensibility to cultural heritage these last years, have greatly contributed to this sector through the relatively new sciences of Archaeometry and Geo-archaeology. IGME' s Department of Mineralogy - Petrology has developed various activities in the sector of conservation - restoration of monuments and objects of various ages, through National and EEC projects.









