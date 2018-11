Δράση στη Σύρο για το πρόβλημα των εγκαταλελειμμένων διχτυών / Syros Initiative for the ghost nets problem

Αυτή είναι μία μεγάλη δράση και θα χαρούμε να σας καλωσορίσουμε στην κοινή μας αυτή προσπάθεια.





A widespread two-days initiative which will include coastal and diving operations in harbors and reefs and involve a high number of local volunteers.We are really happy for implementing joint activities together with Syros Nautical Club, the Municipality of Syros, the Social Cooperative Enterprise of Apano Meria, Greekscuba diving center as well as really enthusiastic for cooperating with Taglicht Media Film- & Fernsehproduktion in a joint effort to communicate ghost nets problem around the globe. This is a large scale initiative and we will be happy to welcome everyone who wants to be part of our joint effort!

Saturday 3/11/2018: 09.30 | Fishermen harbor clean up and coastal clean ups - meeting point Carnagio shipyard

| Fishermen harbor clean up and coastal clean ups - meeting point Carnagio shipyard Sunday 4/11/2018: 08.00 | ghost-fishing mission (meeting point Agathopes harbor) and 09.30 clean up of the trail to Ferekidi's cave (meeting point Carnagio)

Please find below the program:For any information needed, call at 6992800820.