Artistic Residency Program: DMo | OpenCall

DMo, Artist in Residence at Akropoditi Dance Centre (12/11 - 2/12) requires the following volunteers

Creative research participants: DMo would like to receive up to 5 people to take part on a one-to-one basis in a survey about creativity in their life. This will include answering question on creativity, taking part in creative exercise experiments and giving feedback on them. This role is open to anyone. Each participant would be required to attend the Akropoditi Studio one time for a period of 1.5hrs, during DMo’s first week of residency, Tuesday 13 to Sunday 18 November, 2018. Day and time can be proposed by participant.

Local artists: DMo would like the collaboration of 1 to 2 dancers, plus 1 musician and 1 singer or 1 musician/singer for her final presentation on Saturday December 1, 2018. The participation involves the repetition of a short phrase of movement (from the dancer/s) and the repetition of a number of notes (from the musician/singer). Participants would need to be available for the presentation, plus one practice session in the Akropoditi Studio during the week of Monday 26 to Friday 30 November. Day and time to be arranged.

DMo is an Australian artist and writer creating in film, music, the visual arts and other literary avenues. She is a produced scriptwriter and writer/director, and has also undertaken roles as producer, development writer, researcher and concept creator. Her painting and video art has been exhibited internationally. DMo develops creative projects for public involvement. She also writes and records as part of the music experiment Cityless . In 2018 she started The Art Playground aka TAP, an independent art production label, to release her creative work across platforms. www.signeddmo.com

