Artistic Residency Program: Εργαστήριο “Connecting with Symbology” Danielle Oke (DMo) (Αυστραλία)

25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

The workshop will present a number of exercise experiments linked to different symbols with the aim of expanding participants’ awareness of the subtle energetic exchanges happening within them and their environment. Participants will be introduced to the idea of life as a giant art playground. Along these lines, participants will be given a symbology handout that they can take away with them, which acts as a handy reminder for when these symbols are found in everyday life and one may be prompted to get creative and do one of the exercises.

DMo is an Australian artist and writer creating in film, music, the visual arts and other literary avenues. She is a produced scriptwriter and writer/director, and has also undertaken roles as producer, development writer, researcher and concept creator. Her painting and video art has been exhibited internationally. DMo develops creative projects for public involvement. She also writes and records as part of the music experiment Cityless. In 2018 she started The Art Playground aka TAP, an independent art production label, to release her creative work across platforms. www.signeddmo.com

Πληροφορίες - Δηλώσεις συμμετοχής:

Information - Applications: