The heART of the Cyclades, Syros! | The island of Festivals

Another great festival season starts on Syros! Curated by the Syros-Ermoupolis Municipality, SYROS CULTURE 2019 brings unique, high-quality experiences to the heart of the Cyclades from May to October.
Hosted in the island’s medieval settlement, Ano Syros – the birthplace of Rebetiko legend Markos Vamvakaris – as well as at the Apollon Theatre – one of the most magnificent theatre houses in Greece, a landmark neoclassical building in the country’s first commercial hub, the port of Ermoupolis – and in the island’s picturesque villages, with their spectacular architecture, SYROS CULTURE 2019 offers an array of not-to-be-missed cultural experiences on this beautiful island.
MAY 2 - 5
2nd YOUTH FESTIVAL “SYRIANOPATO”
JUNE 1 - 2
8th ERMOUPOLIS CHORAL FESTIVAL
JUNE 14 - 15
5th SYROS INTERNATIONAL TANGO FESTIVAL
4th INTERNATIONAL REBETIKO FESTIVAL “SYRA OF MARKOS VAMVAKARIS”
JULY 6 - 19
7th SYROS DANCEFEST
JULY 14 - 28
15th INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF THE AEGEAN
JULY 16 - 22
7th SYROS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SIFF)
JULY 22 - 26
26th SYROS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL
JULY 22 - 27
8th SYROS INTERNATIONAL ACCORDION FESTIVAL
AUGUST 9 - 18
15th INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE CYCLADES
AUGUST 19 - 25
3rd INTERNATIONAL ORGAN FESTIVAL “ΑΝΟ”
AUGUST 30 - 31
6th EYE’S WALK DIGITAL FESTIVAL
SEPTEMBER 18 - 22
12th ANIMASYROS INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL + MARKET
SEPTEMBER 20 - 22
3rd STRAY ART FESTIVAL
OCTOBER 4 - 6
7th SYROS JAZZ FESTIVAL