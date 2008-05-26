The heART of the Cyclades, Syros! | The island of Festivals

Another great festival season starts on Syros! Curated by the Syros-Ermoupolis Municipality, SYROS CULTURE 2019 brings unique, high-quality experiences to the heart of the Cyclades from May to October.





Hosted in the island’s medieval settlement, Ano Syros – the birthplace of Rebetiko legend Markos Vamvakaris – as well as at the Apollon Theatre – one of the most magnificent theatre houses in Greece, a landmark neoclassical building in the country’s first commercial hub, the port of Ermoupolis – and in the island’s picturesque villages, with their spectacular architecture, SYROS CULTURE 2019 offers an array of not-to-be-missed cultural experiences on this beautiful island.

MAY 2 - 5

JUNE 1 - 2

JUNE 14 - 15

JULY 1 - 6

JULY 6 - 19

JULY 14 - 28

JULY 16 - 22

JULY 22 - 26

JULY 22 - 27

AUGUST 9 - 18

AUGUST 19 - 25

AUGUST 30 - 31

SEPTEMBER 18 - 22

SEPTEMBER 20 - 22

OCTOBER 4 - 6

2nd YOUTH FESTIVAL “SYRIANOPATO”8th ERMOUPOLIS CHORAL FESTIVAL5th SYROS INTERNATIONAL TANGO FESTIVAL4th INTERNATIONAL REBETIKO FESTIVAL “SYRA OF MARKOS VAMVAKARIS”7th SYROS DANCEFEST15th INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF THE AEGEAN7th SYROS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SIFF)26th SYROS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL8th SYROS INTERNATIONAL ACCORDION FESTIVAL15th INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE CYCLADES3rd INTERNATIONAL ORGAN FESTIVAL “ΑΝΟ”6th EYE’S WALK DIGITAL FESTIVAL12th ANIMASYROS INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL + MARKET3rd STRAY ART FESTIVAL7th SYROS JAZZ FESTIVAL