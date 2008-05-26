The heART of the Cyclades, Syros! | The island of Festivals

Αναρτήθηκε σε , , , | 0 σχόλια
Another great festival season starts on Syros! Curated by the Syros-Ermoupolis Municipality, SYROS CULTURE 2019 brings unique, high-quality experiences to the heart of the Cyclades from May to October.

Hosted in the island’s medieval settlement, Ano Syros – the birthplace of Rebetiko legend Markos Vamvakaris – as well as at the Apollon Theatre – one of the most magnificent theatre houses in Greece, a landmark neoclassical building in the country’s first commercial hub, the port of Ermoupolis – and in the island’s picturesque villages, with their spectacular architecture, SYROS CULTURE 2019 offers an array of not-to-be-missed cultural experiences on this beautiful island.





MAY 2 - 5
2nd YOUTH FESTIVAL “SYRIANOPATO”

JUNE 1 - 2
8th ERMOUPOLIS CHORAL FESTIVAL

JUNE 14 - 15
5th SYROS INTERNATIONAL TANGO FESTIVAL

JULY 1 - 6
4th INTERNATIONAL REBETIKO FESTIVAL “SYRA OF MARKOS VAMVAKARIS”

JULY 6 - 19
7th SYROS DANCEFEST

JULY 14 - 28
15th INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF THE AEGEAN

JULY 16 - 22
7th SYROS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (SIFF)

JULY 22 - 26
26th SYROS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL

JULY 22 - 27
8th SYROS INTERNATIONAL ACCORDION FESTIVAL

AUGUST 9 - 18
15th INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE CYCLADES

AUGUST 19 - 25
3rd INTERNATIONAL ORGAN FESTIVAL “ΑΝΟ”

AUGUST 30 - 31
6th EYE’S WALK DIGITAL FESTIVAL

SEPTEMBER 18 - 22
12th ANIMASYROS INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL + MARKET

SEPTEMBER 20 - 22
3rd STRAY ART FESTIVAL

OCTOBER 4 - 6
7th SYROS JAZZ FESTIVAL

Tags: , , ,

Syros Agenda - Οδηγός ψυχαγωγίας για τη Σύρο

Το Syros Agenda δε φέρει καμία ευθύνη για πιθανή τροποποίηση του προγράμματος. Bookmark and Share Print Friendly and PDF Print Print Friendly and PDF PDF Άδεια Creative Commons
Παλαιότερη Ανάρτηση Αρχική σελίδα