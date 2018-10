Πολυμεσική Παρουσίαση / Σύρος: Μοντέρνα - Ελληνική - Άγνωστη | Lothar Hoppen

Multimedia Show SYROS: modern - greek - unknown

Like a huge amphitheatre, the houses of Ano Syros and Ermoupolis, pile up the hills. This scenery is impressive. For many travellers, however, this is the only insight into this island. Because they are on their way to other islands. Syros they only know from driving by. But this main island of the Cyclades has so much to offer.





Lothar Hoppen gives multimedia-presentations of Syros and other interesting locations in Greece, to German-Greek-Societies and other cultural institutions, in his homeland. Although the Syros-Show is made for German viewers, it is of great interest to us how a German photographer portrays his favourite island. The show with fantastic photos, videos and music, lasts about one hour and is commented live in English.