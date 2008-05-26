Artistic Residency Program: Παρουσίαση & Εργαστήριο από τους Marlene Bart & Thore Yåw (Ουκρανία - Γερμανία)

20 Οκτωβρίου 2018

The history of music videos reaches back to the beginning of the 20th century and connects from then on visual artists, filmmakers, musicians and producers. After a short time travel through the history of music videos Marlene Bart (visual artist) and Thore Yåw (sound artist) are going to speak about their artistic practice in the medium of music videos and the connection of image and sound.









21 Οκτωβρίου

Κυριακή, 11:00 - 13:00

Διάρκεια: 2 ώρες

Ελεύθερη Συμμετοχή





* Απαραίτητη δήλωση συμμετοχής: έως το Σάββατο 20 Οκτωβρίου





Is there a connection between natural sounds and contemporary music?

What makes a good composition for film?

And how do we use our sourrounding to achieve that?

To analyize and discuss these questions, we will record our own sounds & samples from different objects and nature. The participants will go outside and capture noises & soundscapes, which we will use for a composition or a beat afterwards. We will go into the sounddesign and find out about different stages of composing, arranging and producing for film.

Marlene Bart Marlene Bart (*1991) is a visual artist and curator living and working in Berlin. She studied under Professor Wolfgang Ellenrieder at the University of Arts in Brunswick (HBK), the Villa Arson (École nationale supérieure d’art) in Nice and the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. She has been a docent at the University of Arts in Brunswick (HBK) since 2017 and started her PhD in fine art at Bauhaus University, Weimar in 2018. marlenebart.com

Thore Yåw Thore Yåw (*1992) is a guitarist, pianist and music producer living and working in Berlin. He studies sound engineering at the HdpK school, and guitar under Johannes Feige and Prof. Robert Kessler. He learned arrangement and composition under Stefan Behrisch and Prof. Bene Apperdennier. Since 2017 he works as an independent record producer, working for german Artist's such as Sido, Mike Singer and many more. Also he composes music for film, some of them which have been shown on international film festivals, such as the Glasgow Short Film Festival and Cine-Music Berlin. thoreyaw.com









