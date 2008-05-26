ΕΚΘΕΣΗ: Remembrance. Ανάμνηση | Chiara Aliotta & Σπύρος Μπαράς









Remembrance is the second exhibition of The Pattern Tales.

The artists Chiara Aliotta and Spiros Baras exhibit a series of artworks inspired by the epic poem Odyssey by Homer, the erotic poetry of C. P. Cavafy and the modern poetry of Tasos Livaditis.





The Pattern Tales is a partnership founded by the Italian art director and designer Chiara Aliotta, founder of the creative agency Until Sunday, and the Greek painter and illustrator, Spiros Baras. All works are based on or inspired by different books. For each book, a series of prints is created employing the notion of pattern or repetition as the key visual element.









Ανάμνηση: ΕΙΚΑΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΕΓΓΙΣΕΙΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΠΟΙΗΣΗ

Διάρκεια Έκθεσης: 20–26.08.2018

Πνευματικό Κέντρο Άνω Σύρου





Εγκαίνια: Τρίτη 21/08, 20:00

Ώρες Λειτουργίας: 10:00-13:00& 17:30-23:30

