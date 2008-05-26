Το IllustraSyros είναι γεγονός!

Από τις 24 έως 30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018 θα πραγματοποιηθεί για 1η φορά στην Ελλάδα, και συγκεκριμένα στη Σύρο, το IllustraSyros!

Πρόκειται για μία έκθεση έργων εικονογράφησης από το "Le immagini della Fantasia 35", η οποία θα φιλοξενήσει πολλούς Έλληνες & διεθνείς εικονογράφους, διαδραστικά & δημιουργικά εργαστήρια και διαλέξεις.

It will be held for the first time in Greece, in Syros island, from 24 until 30 September 2018!





IllustraSyros is an exhibition of illustrations from “Le immagini della Fantasia 35” and many Greek & international illustrators.





At the same time many interactive & creative workshops and lectures will also take place.



