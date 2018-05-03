3ο Trimore Syros Triathlon / 3rd Trimore Syros Triathlon (21-24.6.2018)

Το 3ο Trimore Syros Triathlon, μια από τις πιο δημοφιλείς και απαιτητικές αθλητικές διοργανώσεις τριάθλου, η οποία λαμβάνει χώρα κάθε χρόνο στην Ελλάδα, θα πραγματοποιηθεί και φέτος στις 21-24 Ιουνίου 2018 στο όμορφο νησί της Σύρου, πρωτεύουσα των Κυκλάδων.





Το 3o Trimore Syros Triathlon περιλαμβάνει για άλλη μια φορά ένα πλούσιο πρόγραμμα εκδηλώσεων και δραστηριοτήτων δίνοντας την ευκαιρία στους λάτρεις των σπορ να ζήσουν μια μοναδική αθλητική εμπειρία στο γραφικό νησί της Σύρου. Κατά τη διάρκεια της τετραήμερης πλέον αθλητικής διοργάνωσης, τριαθλητές, κολυμβητές ανοικτής θαλάσσης, δρομείς και ποδηλάτες όλων των ηλικιών από όλο τον κόσμο θα έχουν την ευκαιρία να συναγωνιστούν σε ένα από τα πιο όμορφα και αριστοκρατικά νησιά των Κυκλάδων, με μεσαιωνικές επιρροές και Κυκλαδίτικη παράδοση και γοητεία.





Η διοργάνωση, η οποία πραγματοποιείται για τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά, φέτος θα περιλαμβάνει μεταξύ άλλων τον Αγώνα The Braves (5.5km Kολύμβηση Ανοικτής Θαλάσσης/Ολυμπιακό Τρίαθλο/10km City Running), τον Αγώνα The Braves Light (3.5km Kολύμβηση Ανοικτής Θαλάσσης/Half Ολυμπιακό Τρίαθλο/5km City Running), τον Ατομικό και Ομαδικό Αγώνα Τριάθλου (Olympic Distance & Half Olympic Distance), τους Αγώνες Δρόμου 5 χλμ. και 10 χλμ., τους Αγώνες Κολύμβησης Ανοικτής Θαλάσσης 500 μέτρων, 3.5 χλμ. και 5 χλμ., τον Αγώνα Κολύμβησης Μετ’ Εμποδίων και τον Αγώνα Half Iron Distance.





Εκτός από τους αγώνες των ενηλίκων, η διοργάνωση θα περιλαμβάνει επίσης τον ειδικά σχεδιασμένο για παιδιά Αγώνα Παιδικού Τριάθλου (50μ κολύμβησης, 1.000μ ποδηλασίας, 200μ τρεξίματος για παιδιά με έτος γέννησης 2005-2007 & 100μ κολύμβησης, 2.000μ ποδηλασίας, 400μ τρεξίματος για παιδιά με έτος γέννησης 2002-2004).





Το 3o Trimore Syros Triathlon επιφυλάσσει επίσης για τους συμμετέχοντες ένα πλούσιο πρόγραμμα πολιτιστικών και άλλων εκδηλώσεων, καθιστώντας την διοργάνωση ιδανική για όσους επιθυμούν να συνδυάσουν την άθληση με τις διακοπές τους.





Το 3ο Trimore Syros Triathlon πραγματοποιείται υπό την αιγίδα του Ελληνικού Οργανισμού Τουρισμού (ΕΟΤ).





Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες και εγγραφές δείτε εδώ: www.syrostriathlon.gr/el/





Φωτογραφία © TRIMORE Syros Triathlon









The 3rd Trimore Syros Triathlon, one of the most popular and challenging multi-sport events held annually in Greece, will be taking place at the beautiful island of Syros, the capital of the Cyclades, on 21 - 24 June 2018.





The 3rd Trimore Syros Triathlon will once again boast a rich programme of events and activities giving sports enthusiasts the chance to enjoy a truly unique sports experience at the picturesque island of Syros. During this 4-day event, triathletes, open water swimmers, runners and cyclists – of all ages and from all over the world – will be able to compete and test their endurance in of the most beautiful and elegant Aegean islands with its medieval influences and Cycladic charms.





The third edition of the event will host a series of races, among which the Braves race (5.5km Open Water Swimming/Olympic Triathlon/10km City Running) and the Braves Light race (3.5km Open Water Swimming/Half Olympic Triathlon/5km City Running), the Individual and the Team Relay Triathlons (Olympic Distance & Half Olympic Distance), the 5km and the 10 km City Running races, the 500m, 3.5 km and 5.5 km Open Water Swimming races, the Obstacle Swimming race and the Half Iron Distance race.





Moreover, a special kid’s programme will run alongside the adult races, namely the Kids Triathlon event (50m swimming, 1.000m bike, 200m running for children born between 2005 and 2007 & 100m swimming, 2.000m bike, 400m running for children born in between 2002 and 2004).





The event will also feature a rich programme of parallel events, cultural and other, making the 3rd Trimore Syros Triathlon an ideal event for those looking to combine sports and leisure this summer.





The 3rd Trimore Syros Triathlon is being held under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO).





For more info about the event and to register please see here: www.syrostriathlon.gr/en/





More info about Syros island:

Syros is a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, whose capital Ermoupoli is also the Cyclades’ capital. The cosmopolitan town of Ermoupoli is built on an amphiteatrical site and boasts a rich history and culture with beautiful neo-classical buildings, imposing churches, elegant Venetian mansions and colorful houses cascading down to the harbor.