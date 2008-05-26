Σεμινάρια στο πλαίσιο του προγράμματος Καλλιτεχνικής Κατοικίας (Artistic Residency) Anis Ouazz & Ainara Lopez

Anis Ouazzani και Ainara Lopez (Γαλλία - Ισπανία)

Σάββατο 3 και Κυριακή 4 Μαρτίου 2018

Σάββατο 3 Μαρτίου, 12:00-15:00

Human is the only animal trying to flee constantly his/her body. In this open laboratory focused on movement, we will fully inhabit this human body, we will explore what it is to become a body for the first time, go through gravity holes to groundlessness, we will relate to invisible landscapes and nature as something deeply connected to us. We will undergo several metamorphosis through the meeting of different textures and materials. This lab will be based on Butoh and Bodyweather practices.





Κυριακή 4 Μαρτίου, 17:30-20:00 Body, Space, Territory (2,5 ώρες) Ανοιχτό σε όλα τα επίπεδα

During this workshop we will explore our relation to the space, the boundaries and other moving bodies. Using exercises inspired from poetic movement, improvisation, and playing with different landscapes within the studio.

Attendance to both workshops is encouraged but not mandatory.

Κόστος συμμετοχής ανά μέρα: 5 ευρώ

Απαραίτητη η δήλωση συμμετοχής στα τηλέφωνα: 2281080690, 6944771449, 6973792685

Anis Ouazzani and Ainara Lopez come from several backgrounds in dance and movement practices and are organizers of The Moonwalk Project, an itinerant dance project in nature within a moon cycle. They are currently on residency at the Akropoditi Dance Centre.

More info:



Πληροφορίες - Δηλώσεις συμμετοχής:

ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΧΟΡΟΥ σύγχρονης έκφρασης και δημιουργίας Ακροποδητί

Ηρώων Πολυτεχνείου 84, Ερμούπολη - Σύρος

E-mail: More info: www.moonwalkexperience.wixsite.com/moonwalk ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΧΟΡΟΥ σύγχρονης έκφρασης και δημιουργίας ΑκροποδητίΗρώων Πολυτεχνείου 84, Ερμούπολη - ΣύροςΤηλέφωνα: 22810-80690, 6944-771449, 6973-792685E-mail: info@akropoditi.gr

Butoh open lab (3 ώρες) Ανοιχτό σε όλα τα επίπεδα