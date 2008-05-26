Animasyros 10: Η Επίσημη Επιλογή Ταινιών!

Από τις 16 Μαρτίου έως και τις 30 Ιουνίου 2017 υπεβλήθησαν ηλεκτρονικά για προεπιλογή 2.051 ταινίες ανιμέισον. Εδώ παρουσιάζονται οι ταινίες που επελέγησαν και αποτελούν την επίσημη επιλογή του Animasyros 10 σε διαγωνιστικές και μη διαγωνιστικές κατηγορίες. Οι ταινίες εμφανίζονται με τον πρωτότυπο τίτλο τους, ενώ οι Ελληνικές με την μετάφρασή τους στην Αγγλική γλώσσα.

Σας ευχαριστούμε όλους για το ενδιαφέρον! Το πρόγραμμα του Φεστιβάλ θαανακοινωθεί σύντομα στην ιστοσελίδα μας.





Τις κατηγορίες αποτελούν:

Τα 3 Διαγωνιστικά Προγράμματα του Animasyros 10| Διεθνές, TV & Commissioned Films, Φοιτητικό

Τα 3 Πανοράματα του Φεστιβάλ (Διεθνές, Φοιτητικό και Ελληνικό)

Τις ειδικές προβολές για παιδιά (K.IDS)

Τα Αφιερώματα ΑμεΑ & Animapride, αλλά και για

Την επιλογή ταινιών από παιδιά.

Ιnternational Competition

TV and Commissioned Films Competition

Student Competition

International Panorama of Animated Films (non competitive section)

Panorama of Student Animated Films (non competitive section)

Greek Panorama (non competitive section)

Persons with Disabilities Panorama (non competitive section)

K.ID.S (non competitive section)

Animapride (non competitive section)

Films made by Children

Ακολουθούν τα αποτελέσματα:Aenigma, Antonis Ntousias, Aris Fatouros -GRAirport, Michaela Mueller – CH, HRCatherine, Britt Raes -BEContact, Alessandro Novelli-FRCrvenkapica Redux, Danijel Žeželj -HREthnophobia, -Yiannis Zhongas GRG-AAAH, Elizabeth Hobbs – UKL” ogre, Laurène Braibant -FRLa grande histoire d” un petit trait , Antoine Robert-FRLa soupe, Nikos Synnos- CYLate Afternoon, Louise Bagnall -IEManed and Macho– Shiva Sadegh Asadi -IRMin Börda, Niki Lindroth von Bahr -SEMorning Cowboy– Fernando Pomare-ESNachtstück, Anne Breymann -DENocna Ptica, Spela Cadez- SINothing Happens, Michelle & Uri Kranot-DKParade de Satie, Koji Yamamura -JPPittari, Patrick Smith-USRiot-Frank Ternier- FRTaboek, Dario van Vree- NLThe Gap, Patrick Vandebroeck – BEVibrato– Sebastien Laudenbach-FRWicked Girl, Ayse Kartal -TRL” homme le plus petit du monde, Juan Pablo Zaramella – AR/FRThe Junction – Chilly Gonzales & Peaches- Patrick Doyon- CAAin’t Over, Kelsey Boncato – USBlue-CNN, Moth-UKWoodland Trust-The Guardian,Moth -UK10 Being the best , John Walter Lustig -USWhat makes the Universe colorful?, Katie Steed-UKPaper Tales, Alexey Mironov -RUMovies inspire dreams, Robert Shaw -UKPandas dans la brume – Dépliant, Thierry Garance -FRWhen Balloon Fly, Jilli Rose-AUThe Man-Woman Case, Anaïs Caura- FRStephen King on Childhood, Patrick Smith-USThe Magnetic Fields – ‘85 Why I Am Not a Teenager, Alexander Petrowsky-USA place to Bury Strangers-Now it’s Over, Dave Merson Hess- USMark Lotterman– Happy, Alice Saey-NLAntarctica, Jeroen Ceulebrouck- BE EUCipka, Renata Gąsiorowska- PL EUClose the Shutters, Ynon Lan-ILClosed Visit, Jade Evans-UK EUDer König, Matisse Golzalez- DE EUDiorama, Emily Lefebvre-BE EUDomov, Aliona Baranova-CZ EUFeedback, Filip Javora-CZ EUFlower found, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EUGarden Party, Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon, Lucas Navarro-FR EUGokurōsama, Aurore Gal, Clémentine Frère, Yukiko Meignien, Anna Mertz, Robin Migliorelli, Romain Salvini -FR EUHe sö kherö, Aline Höchli-CHKCLOC, Ninaad Kulkarni- USL’indigestion– Mathilde Remy-BE EUMatko!, Paulina Ziolkowska-PL EURace– Yan Dan Wong-UK EUSaturday Symphony- Iris Frankhuizen- NL EUStockholm, Jean-Baptiste Aziere, Victor Chavanne, Thomas Nιmery, Morgane Perrin, Camille Roubinowitz-FR EUTa Tristesse, Jacinthe Folon-BE EUTête à Tête, Natasha Tonkin-UK EU39 Weeks, 6 Days, Joanna Kozuch, Boris Sima- SK EUA Sweet Dream, Tooba Rezaei-USA Symphony for Rossini: Il Turco in Italia, Monica Manganelli-IT EUAnd The Moon Stands Still, Yulia Ruditskaya-RUAurelia, Christos Bourantas-GR EUBaadsar, Rouhollah Saadatmand-IRBullet Time, Frodo Kuipers, NL EUCel Mai Bun Client,Serghei Chiviriga-RO EUClair Obscur, Alain Bidard-FR EUConstruire un feu, Fx Goby- FR EUDe les Kouventa, Thomas Kunstler, ITDeer Flower, Kim Kangmin-KRDeparture, Aoífe Doyle –IE EUHabitat, Marcel Barelli -CHHalf a life, Tamara Shogaolu- USI Want Pluto to Be a Planet Again– USInfinity Hotel ,Neely Goniodsky- USJailbreak, Aaron Sorenson- USJournal animé, Donato Sansone- FR EULa Grille, Carol, Ann Belzil-Normand- CAMr Sand, Soetkin Verstegen-DKMr. Night Has a Day Off, Ignas Meilunas- LT EUNausicaa – L’altra Odissea, Bepi Vigna- IT EUNiggun, Yoni Salmon- ILNotes on Monstropedia, Koji Yamamura- JPPanic Attack!, Eileen O'Meara- USPink, Mahboobeh Mohammadzaki- IRPokretni elementi, Marko Tadić- HR EUScale, Emine Gezici Üstündağ- TRScherzo, Max Hattler & Team Five- HKSlovo, Leon Vidmar- SI EUThe Hunchback and the Swan , Dotty Kultys UK EUThe Rope, Liran Kapel- NOThe Summit , Huseyin Gulgen- TRTrumpet Man, Emily Wong-HKVacancy, Urte Zintler-DE EUVivir, Cesar Diaz Melendez- ES EUW.A.R (War Always Ruins), Sadegh Mahdavi- IRYin, Nicolas Fong- BE EU4 of 5, Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart- CABlack Dog, Joshua Dean Tuthill-USBright, Dim, Eyal Chirurg- ILDive with the Sun, Sisley De Cruz, Marine Le Borgne, Mo Bao-FR EUDon’t Think of a Pink Elephant, Suraya Raja- UK EUEin Tiefer Zug– Alireza Hashempour- DE EUGood Night, Everybuds!– BenediktHummel- DE EUHereafter– NatáliaAzevedo Andrade-HU,PT EUHomegrown, Quentin Haberham- UK EUJourney Birds, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EUKastaars, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EUModulátorie, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EUMoulinet, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EUMy father’s room, Nari Jang- KRPerfect Town, AnaïsVoirol- CHPopsicle, Tzu-Hsin Yan-TWPutain, Cypria Donato -NL EUSlinky, Rianne Stremmelaar -NL EUStretch, Rianne Stremmelaar -TRStroke, Emanuele Romano, -NL EUTekkol, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EUTemptation, Camille Canonne, Laura Bouillet, Michael Hoft, Catherine LeQuang, Pauline Raffin, Martin Villert-FR EUThe Novice, Courtney Scriven, Alejandra Alvarez-USVučje igre, Jelena Oroz- HR EURadiophone, Panos KoutivasPresse-Papier, Cathy LoudiLife Force, Natalia KokkinouI am not a number, Natalia KokkinouWhat if Newton Was an Ant?, Vangelis KaradimasReincarnation, Jason KatsoulisThe remarkable moments of the Greek Olympic medalists, Antonis SmirniotisFacing, Yannis StefanakisAnxie, Stavrina KykalouTotal Reconstruction, Vasilios Papageorgiou(d)raft, Liliana Aretaiou, Anthi DaountakiKHRONOS, Theodoros Tziatzios (FR)My name is nobody, Florentia IkonomidouMythological and Contemporary Monsters, animationDpsd15Dramamini – Haley’s Comet, OUT.THERE StudiosLunacy, Michalis VazikasEnslaved, Konstantinos Sofocleous (UK)Honeymoon, Magda CandiliariPiano Bar, Georgina KosmatouThe Machine, Ioanna VarsouThe Ladder, Yiorgos PapafigosMeta-Morphosis: Circles, Athina KanellopoulouFAC 519 Altered State, Stephania TsigkouniThe Sempiternal Quest, Polyxeni KatsariMathophrenia, Nikos MasourasPainted, Michael Kakaridi DeligianniFrom heart to heart, Sofia Kalantzi, Aristarchos PapadanielNot a game, RejectedThe fish of memory, Konstantinos VachlasBlossomhead, Vivian Li-USGlaucome, Simon Boucly- FR EUImagination, Jemima Hughes- UK EUMemoire, Collin McAtee- USTom’s story, Christopher Blower-UK EUAgrinoui, Alexis Chaviaras, CY EUBaozha!, Jasper Liu Yingxian, Bryan Goo Wai Kiat, Jolene Cheng JooLynn– SGBeing a Sheep, FarukYağızhan Mısırlı-TRBio dvaput jedan kralj, VojinVasovic- RS HU EUBuoy, Olly Blake- UKChiripajas, Olga Poliektova- RU, ES EUCo medvedi radi, Veronika Zacharová- CZ EUCo se stalo v zoo, Veronika Zacharová- CZ EUDomek, Veronika Zacharová- CZ EUEl Nen i l” Eriçó, Anna Solanas, Marc Riba ES EUFlipped out, Jae Bae -USFree as a Bird, Joyce van Diepen- NL EUFull Feather Jacket, Liz el Saadany- NL EUGeno, Dato Kiknavelidze GE, DE EUL’ Espace d’un Instant, Alexandre Athané- FR EULeave a print, Christina Nerland, UK EUMolbox, Cho Geunwoo, Jung Jaepil, Shin Hansu KRPolska Warrior, Camiel Schouwenaar- NL EURumble in the Jungle, Muhundan Bala- DE EUScrambled, Bastiaan Schravendeel-NL EUShe’s got the blush, Els Decaluwe- BE EUSweet Tooth– Kelse Whitfield-USThe Raven Who Wished to Imitate the Eagle, Clementine Dudreuilh, Kevin Langouet, MeganeLepage, Meghan Marino- FR EUTom in Couchland, James Just- USTwin Islands, Manon Sailly, Charlotte Sarfati, Christine Jaudoin, Lara Cochetel, RaphaëlHuot, Fanny Teisson-FR EUWillie and the Foxtrot– Esteban Polito, Santiago Uriarte, UYYou look scary– Xiya Lan-USIn a heartbeat, Beth David, Esteban Bravo- USSpark, Aharonit Elior-USErotokritos– 1 st Primary School of Ilion, AthensA Kid Star Fell-Asimis & Fanis MountrichasAll toys for all children (5 spots)– 6 th Primary School of Hermoupolis SyrosSi- sou-Do– Primary School of Posidonia- SyrosThe colorful metallophone– Primary Schoolf of Vari- Manna, SyrosMy home– 3 rd Primary School of Hermoupolis, Syros4 Sketches– 3 rd Primary School of Hermoupolis, SyrosNeighbors– Nika Zholdosheva, KGEvery child matters- Grade IX students of Ecole Mondiale World School-INStop Deforestation– Grade VII students of Ecole Mondiale World School-IN