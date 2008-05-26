Animasyros 10: Η Επίσημη Επιλογή Ταινιών!

Ταινίες! Πολλές, διαφορετικές! Ταινίες που θα αγαπήσετε!
Από τις 16 Μαρτίου έως και τις 30 Ιουνίου 2017 υπεβλήθησαν ηλεκτρονικά για προεπιλογή 2.051 ταινίες ανιμέισον. Εδώ παρουσιάζονται οι ταινίες που επελέγησαν και αποτελούν την επίσημη επιλογή του Animasyros 10 σε διαγωνιστικές και μη διαγωνιστικές κατηγορίες. Οι ταινίες εμφανίζονται με τον πρωτότυπο τίτλο τους, ενώ οι Ελληνικές με την μετάφρασή τους στην Αγγλική γλώσσα.
Για κάθε πληροφορία σχετική με την επιλογή παρακαλώ επικοινωνήστε με το programme@animasyros.gr.
Σας ευχαριστούμε όλους για το ενδιαφέρον! Το πρόγραμμα του Φεστιβάλ θαανακοινωθεί σύντομα στην ιστοσελίδα μας.
Τις κατηγορίες αποτελούν:
- Τα 3 Διαγωνιστικά Προγράμματα του Animasyros 10| Διεθνές, TV & Commissioned Films, Φοιτητικό
- Τα 3 Πανοράματα του Φεστιβάλ (Διεθνές, Φοιτητικό και Ελληνικό)
- Τις ειδικές προβολές για παιδιά (K.IDS)
- Τα Αφιερώματα ΑμεΑ & Animapride, αλλά και για
- Την επιλογή ταινιών από παιδιά.
Ακολουθούν τα αποτελέσματα:
Ιnternational CompetitionAenigma, Antonis Ntousias, Aris Fatouros -GR
Airport, Michaela Mueller – CH, HR
Catherine, Britt Raes -BE
Contact, Alessandro Novelli-FR
Crvenkapica Redux, Danijel Žeželj -HR
Ethnophobia, -Yiannis Zhongas GR
G-AAAH, Elizabeth Hobbs – UK
L” ogre, Laurène Braibant -FR
La grande histoire d” un petit trait , Antoine Robert-FR
La soupe, Nikos Synnos- CY
Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall -IE
Maned and Macho– Shiva Sadegh Asadi -IR
Min Börda, Niki Lindroth von Bahr -SE
Morning Cowboy– Fernando Pomare-ES
Nachtstück, Anne Breymann -DE
Nocna Ptica, Spela Cadez- SI
Nothing Happens, Michelle & Uri Kranot-DK
Parade de Satie, Koji Yamamura -JP
Pittari, Patrick Smith-US
Riot-Frank Ternier- FR
Taboek, Dario van Vree- NL
The Gap, Patrick Vandebroeck – BE
Vibrato– Sebastien Laudenbach-FR
Wicked Girl, Ayse Kartal -TR
TV and Commissioned Films CompetitionL” homme le plus petit du monde, Juan Pablo Zaramella – AR/FR
The Junction – Chilly Gonzales & Peaches- Patrick Doyon- CA
Ain’t Over, Kelsey Boncato – US
Blue-CNN, Moth-UK
Woodland Trust-The Guardian,Moth -UK
10 Being the best , John Walter Lustig -US
What makes the Universe colorful?, Katie Steed-UK
Paper Tales, Alexey Mironov -RU
Movies inspire dreams, Robert Shaw -UK
Pandas dans la brume – Dépliant, Thierry Garance -FR
When Balloon Fly, Jilli Rose-AU
The Man-Woman Case, Anaïs Caura- FR
Stephen King on Childhood, Patrick Smith-US
The Magnetic Fields – ‘85 Why I Am Not a Teenager, Alexander Petrowsky-US
A place to Bury Strangers-Now it’s Over, Dave Merson Hess- US
Mark Lotterman– Happy, Alice Saey-NL
Student CompetitionAntarctica, Jeroen Ceulebrouck- BE EU
Cipka, Renata Gąsiorowska- PL EU
Close the Shutters, Ynon Lan-IL
Closed Visit, Jade Evans-UK EU
Der König, Matisse Golzalez- DE EU
Diorama, Emily Lefebvre-BE EU
Domov, Aliona Baranova-CZ EU
Feedback, Filip Javora-CZ EU
Flower found, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EU
Garden Party, Florian Babikian, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Théophile Dufresne, Gabriel Grapperon, Lucas Navarro-FR EU
Gokurōsama, Aurore Gal, Clémentine Frère, Yukiko Meignien, Anna Mertz, Robin Migliorelli, Romain Salvini -FR EU
He sö kherö, Aline Höchli-CH
KCLOC, Ninaad Kulkarni- US
L’indigestion– Mathilde Remy-BE EU
Matko!, Paulina Ziolkowska-PL EU
Race– Yan Dan Wong-UK EU
Saturday Symphony- Iris Frankhuizen- NL EU
Stockholm, Jean-Baptiste Aziere, Victor Chavanne, Thomas Nιmery, Morgane Perrin, Camille Roubinowitz-FR EU
Ta Tristesse, Jacinthe Folon-BE EU
Tête à Tête, Natasha Tonkin-UK EU
International Panorama of Animated Films (non competitive section)39 Weeks, 6 Days, Joanna Kozuch, Boris Sima- SK EU
A Sweet Dream, Tooba Rezaei-US
A Symphony for Rossini: Il Turco in Italia, Monica Manganelli-IT EU
And The Moon Stands Still, Yulia Ruditskaya-RU
Aurelia, Christos Bourantas-GR EU
Baadsar, Rouhollah Saadatmand-IR
Bullet Time, Frodo Kuipers, NL EU
Cel Mai Bun Client,Serghei Chiviriga-RO EU
Clair Obscur, Alain Bidard-FR EU
Construire un feu, Fx Goby- FR EU
De les Kouventa, Thomas Kunstler, IT
Deer Flower, Kim Kangmin-KR
Departure, Aoífe Doyle –IE EU
Habitat, Marcel Barelli -CH
Half a life, Tamara Shogaolu- US
I Want Pluto to Be a Planet Again– US
Infinity Hotel ,Neely Goniodsky- US
Jailbreak, Aaron Sorenson- US
Journal animé, Donato Sansone- FR EU
La Grille, Carol, Ann Belzil-Normand- CA
Mr Sand, Soetkin Verstegen-DK
Mr. Night Has a Day Off, Ignas Meilunas- LT EU
Nausicaa – L’altra Odissea, Bepi Vigna- IT EU
Niggun, Yoni Salmon- IL
Notes on Monstropedia, Koji Yamamura- JP
Panic Attack!, Eileen O'Meara- US
Pink, Mahboobeh Mohammadzaki- IR
Pokretni elementi, Marko Tadić- HR EU
Scale, Emine Gezici Üstündağ- TR
Scherzo, Max Hattler & Team Five- HK
Slovo, Leon Vidmar- SI EU
The Hunchback and the Swan , Dotty Kultys UK EU
The Rope, Liran Kapel- NO
The Summit , Huseyin Gulgen- TR
Trumpet Man, Emily Wong-HK
Vacancy, Urte Zintler-DE EU
Vivir, Cesar Diaz Melendez- ES EU
W.A.R (War Always Ruins), Sadegh Mahdavi- IR
Yin, Nicolas Fong- BE EU
Panorama of Student Animated Films (non competitive section)4 of 5, Sage Szkabarnicki-Stuart- CA
Black Dog, Joshua Dean Tuthill-US
Bright, Dim, Eyal Chirurg- IL
Dive with the Sun, Sisley De Cruz, Marine Le Borgne, Mo Bao-FR EU
Don’t Think of a Pink Elephant, Suraya Raja- UK EU
Ein Tiefer Zug– Alireza Hashempour- DE EU
Good Night, Everybuds!– BenediktHummel- DE EU
Hereafter– NatáliaAzevedo Andrade-HU,PT EU
Homegrown, Quentin Haberham- UK EU
Journey Birds, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EU
Kastaars, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EU
Modulátorie, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EU
Moulinet, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EU
My father’s room, Nari Jang- KR
Perfect Town, AnaïsVoirol- CH
Popsicle, Tzu-Hsin Yan-TW
Putain, Cypria Donato -NL EU
Slinky, Rianne Stremmelaar -NL EU
Stretch, Rianne Stremmelaar -TR
Stroke, Emanuele Romano, -NL EU
Tekkol, Jorn Leeuwerink-NL EU
Temptation, Camille Canonne, Laura Bouillet, Michael Hoft, Catherine Le
Quang, Pauline Raffin, Martin Villert-FR EU
The Novice, Courtney Scriven, Alejandra Alvarez-US
Vučje igre, Jelena Oroz- HR EU
Greek Panorama (non competitive section)Radiophone, Panos Koutivas
Presse-Papier, Cathy Loudi
Life Force, Natalia Kokkinou
I am not a number, Natalia Kokkinou
What if Newton Was an Ant?, Vangelis Karadimas
Reincarnation, Jason Katsoulis
The remarkable moments of the Greek Olympic medalists, Antonis Smirniotis
Facing, Yannis Stefanakis
Anxie, Stavrina Kykalou
Total Reconstruction, Vasilios Papageorgiou
(d)raft, Liliana Aretaiou, Anthi Daountaki
KHRONOS, Theodoros Tziatzios (FR)
My name is nobody, Florentia Ikonomidou
Mythological and Contemporary Monsters, animationDpsd15
Dramamini – Haley’s Comet, OUT.THERE Studios
Lunacy, Michalis Vazikas
Enslaved, Konstantinos Sofocleous (UK)
Honeymoon, Magda Candiliari
Piano Bar, Georgina Kosmatou
The Machine, Ioanna Varsou
The Ladder, Yiorgos Papafigos
Meta-Morphosis: Circles, Athina Kanellopoulou
FAC 519 Altered State, Stephania Tsigkouni
The Sempiternal Quest, Polyxeni Katsari
Mathophrenia, Nikos Masouras
Painted, Michael Kakaridi Deligianni
From heart to heart, Sofia Kalantzi, Aristarchos Papadaniel
Not a game, Rejected
The fish of memory, Konstantinos Vachlas
Persons with Disabilities Panorama (non competitive section)Blossomhead, Vivian Li-US
Glaucome, Simon Boucly- FR EU
Imagination, Jemima Hughes- UK EU
Memoire, Collin McAtee- US
Tom’s story, Christopher Blower-UK EU
K.ID.S (non competitive section)Agrinoui, Alexis Chaviaras, CY EU
Baozha!, Jasper Liu Yingxian, Bryan Goo Wai Kiat, Jolene Cheng Joo
Lynn– SG
Being a Sheep, FarukYağızhan Mısırlı-TR
Bio dvaput jedan kralj, VojinVasovic- RS HU EU
Buoy, Olly Blake- UK
Chiripajas, Olga Poliektova- RU, ES EU
Co medvedi radi, Veronika Zacharová- CZ EU
Co se stalo v zoo, Veronika Zacharová- CZ EU
Domek, Veronika Zacharová- CZ EU
El Nen i l” Eriçó, Anna Solanas, Marc Riba ES EU
Flipped out, Jae Bae -US
Free as a Bird, Joyce van Diepen- NL EU
Full Feather Jacket, Liz el Saadany- NL EU
Geno, Dato Kiknavelidze GE, DE EU
L’ Espace d’un Instant, Alexandre Athané- FR EU
Leave a print, Christina Nerland, UK EU
Molbox, Cho Geunwoo, Jung Jaepil, Shin Hansu KR
Polska Warrior, Camiel Schouwenaar- NL EU
Rumble in the Jungle, Muhundan Bala- DE EU
Scrambled, Bastiaan Schravendeel-NL EU
She’s got the blush, Els Decaluwe- BE EU
Sweet Tooth– Kelse Whitfield-US
The Raven Who Wished to Imitate the Eagle, Clementine Dudreuilh, Kevin Langouet, MeganeLepage, Meghan Marino- FR EU
Tom in Couchland, James Just- US
Twin Islands, Manon Sailly, Charlotte Sarfati, Christine Jaudoin, Lara Cochetel, RaphaëlHuot, Fanny Teisson-FR EU
Willie and the Foxtrot– Esteban Polito, Santiago Uriarte, UY
You look scary– Xiya Lan-US
Animapride (non competitive section)In a heartbeat, Beth David, Esteban Bravo- US
Spark, Aharonit Elior-US
Films made by ChildrenErotokritos– 1 st Primary School of Ilion, Athens
A Kid Star Fell-Asimis & Fanis Mountrichas
All toys for all children (5 spots)– 6 th Primary School of Hermoupolis Syros
Si- sou-Do– Primary School of Posidonia- Syros
The colorful metallophone– Primary Schoolf of Vari- Manna, Syros
My home– 3 rd Primary School of Hermoupolis, Syros
4 Sketches– 3 rd Primary School of Hermoupolis, Syros
Neighbors– Nika Zholdosheva, KG
Every child matters- Grade IX students of Ecole Mondiale World School-IN
Stop Deforestation– Grade VII students of Ecole Mondiale World School-IN
