The SIFF 2017 Program (14-19.7.2017)

Το πρόγραμμά μας είναι τώρα διαθέσιμο! Ετοιμαστείτε για το SIFF από 14 εώς 19 Ιουλίου!
FRIDAY, JULY 1419.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “MUTUALLY APPRECIATED DESTRUCTION” (81’)
Recently Declassified Nuclear Test Films
Crossroads
Navel and A-Bomb
A Short Vision
Exist
Maelstroms
20.30 // PALLAS THERINO // BLUE MOSES & TO BE OR NOT TO BE (110’)
Blue Moses
To Be or Not To Be
23.00 // ASTERIA // S.O.S. EXTRATERRESTRIA & SYMPTOM (97’ + Q&A)
S.O.S Extraterrestria
Symptom
SATURDAY, JULY 1512.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “DANCING ELEPHANTS AND EATING CLOUDS” (56’)
Empathy Ethics Action
Get Happy
A Single Tear
Composition in Blue
The Rules of Dreams
Lost and Found
Chateau Poyet
Grid
Cineblatz
Spook Sport
Persecution in Paradise
Dolls vs. Dictators
Day of the Dutch
Pug Adventures
Together We Are Strong
19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “FALSESIGHTED” (91’)
Land Without Bread
Vampires of Poverty
?O, ZOO! (The Making of a Fiction Film)
The Hollow Coin
21.30 // KOMITO // “PALIMPSEST FEVER” (56’)
Livios
My Name is Oona
Lacrimae Rerum
River in Castle
23.00 // KOMITO // GENERAL REHEARSAL FOR SUICIDE & HAVOC (107’)
General Rehearsal for Suicide
Havoc
SUNDAY, JULY 16
12.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “PER ASPERA, AD NUSQUAM” (90’)
Lampedusa
Under the Moon [Work in Progress]
The Invention of Blue [Work in Progress]
19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “CHAOSMOS” // (80’)
Midvinterblot
Meat Joy
Disorder
20.30 // DE LA GRAZIA DRIVE-IN // “DOUBLE FEATURE AT THE DRIVE-IN” (207’)
Nightmare
Antithese
Peeping Tom
01.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // THE EYE’S DREAM // (102’)
The Eye’s Dream
MONDAY, JULY 1712.00 // PALLAS INDOOR “CRACKED CARTOONS” // (77’)
È pericosolo spongersi
Fantasmagorie
The Skeleton Dance
Tup Tup
Is My Palm Read
The Midnight Parasites
El Doctor
Bambi Meets Godzilla
Call of the Wild
19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // COMMON GROUND (60’)
Common Ground
21.00 // TARSANAS // “FUTURE IMPERFECT” // (78’)
Kempinski
Le Tempestaire
In Its Form Asleep
Who’s Afraid of the Dark
Atom Spirit
23.00 // TARSANAS // MOJAVE DESERT & ALL MY LIFE & EL MAR LA MAR // (97’)
Mojave Desert
All My Life
El Mar La Mar
00.30 // TANNERY // “LIVE FROM THE TANNERY”
Audiovisual Performance by Electronic Meditation featuring Savina Yannatou
Musical Performance by Yves Tumor
TUESDAY, JULY 1812.00 // LAOUTARI // MASTERCLASS WITH PETER FLEISCHMANN // (60’)
A conversation with featured director Peter Fleischmann
19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // FOUR LIONS // (107’)
Four Lions
21.00 // AGHIOS ATHANASIOS // “SURFACING” // (61’)
4-61
Burning mountains that spew flame
Ironwood
Return to Forms
skin of the cit-y
The Islands
Zocaló
22.00 // AGHIOS ATHANASIOS // “POLYAMOROUS PUPPETS AND HUMAN PREDATORS” // (71’)
What’s On
There’s a Pervert in our Pool
Lift Off
Hey Tiger!
Skelehellavision
Hurry Hurry
Death Day
1941
Helios Electro
Florida Man + Florida Woman
Myth Labs
Triumph of the Wild
23.00 // PALLAS THERINO // ISLE OF FLOWERS & OUTSKIRTS (108’)
Isle of Flowers
Outskirts
01.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // JOHNNY MINOTAUR // (80’)
Johnny Minotaur
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
12.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // WORKSHOP PRESENTATION // (60’)
Presentation of films produced by the two workshops hosted by SIFF: Frantic Frames and Cinemascope
19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // WEAK SPOT // (95’)
Weak Spot
21.00 // QUARRY // GAMELAN ONEIRUM // (300’)
A Page of Madness live-scored by Yves Tumor
Shadow Dance performed by Xavier Quérel and Stamatis Benetas
Gods of Bali live-scored by Mike Cooper
Over and Overr and Overrr and Overrrr and Overrrrr… scored by Andys Skordis, films by various artists.
Mneme 3 & Nadir projections by Raha Raissnia, live sound by Panagiotis Mavrides
Let There Be Dark: films by various artists
Πηγή: syrosfilmfestival.org
