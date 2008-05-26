The SIFF 2017 Program (14-19.7.2017)

The SIFF 2017 program is now online! Check out the program taking place from 14-19 July!
Το πρόγραμμά μας είναι τώρα διαθέσιμο! Ετοιμαστείτε για το SIFF από 14 εώς 19 Ιουλίου!

FRIDAY, JULY 14

19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “MUTUALLY APPRECIATED DESTRUCTION” (81’)
Recently Declassified Nuclear Test Films
Crossroads
Navel and A-Bomb
A Short Vision
Exist
Maelstroms

20.30 // PALLAS THERINO // BLUE MOSES & TO BE OR NOT TO BE (110’)
Blue Moses
To Be or Not To Be

23.00 // ASTERIA // S.O.S. EXTRATERRESTRIA & SYMPTOM (97’ + Q&A)
S.O.S Extraterrestria
Symptom

SATURDAY, JULY 15

12.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “DANCING ELEPHANTS AND EATING CLOUDS” (56’)
Empathy Ethics Action
Get Happy
A Single Tear
Composition in Blue
The Rules of Dreams
Lost and Found
Chateau Poyet
Grid
Cineblatz
Spook Sport
Persecution in Paradise
Dolls vs. Dictators
Day of the Dutch
Pug Adventures
Together We Are Strong

19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “FALSESIGHTED” (91’)
Land Without Bread
Vampires of Poverty
?O, ZOO! (The Making of a Fiction Film)
The Hollow Coin

21.30 // KOMITO // “PALIMPSEST FEVER” (56’)
Livios
My Name is Oona
Lacrimae Rerum
River in Castle

23.00 // KOMITO // GENERAL REHEARSAL FOR SUICIDE & HAVOC (107’)
General Rehearsal for Suicide
Havoc
SUNDAY, JULY 16

12.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “PER ASPERA, AD NUSQUAM” (90’)
Lampedusa
Under the Moon [Work in Progress]
The Invention of Blue [Work in Progress]

19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // “CHAOSMOS” // (80’)
Midvinterblot
Meat Joy
Disorder

20.30 // DE LA GRAZIA DRIVE-IN // “DOUBLE FEATURE AT THE DRIVE-IN” (207’)
Nightmare
Antithese
Peeping Tom

01.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // THE EYE’S DREAM // (102’)
The Eye’s Dream

MONDAY, JULY 17

12.00 // PALLAS INDOOR “CRACKED CARTOONS” // (77’)
È pericosolo spongersi
Fantasmagorie
The Skeleton Dance
Tup Tup
Is My Palm Read
The Midnight Parasites
El Doctor
Bambi Meets Godzilla
Call of the Wild

19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // COMMON GROUND (60’)
Common Ground

21.00 // TARSANAS // “FUTURE IMPERFECT” // (78’)
Kempinski
Le Tempestaire
In Its Form Asleep
Who’s Afraid of the Dark
Atom Spirit

23.00 // TARSANAS // MOJAVE DESERT & ALL MY LIFE & EL MAR LA MAR // (97’)
Mojave Desert
All My Life
El Mar La Mar

00.30 // TANNERY // “LIVE FROM THE TANNERY”
Audiovisual Performance by Electronic Meditation featuring Savina Yannatou
Musical Performance by Yves Tumor

TUESDAY, JULY 18

12.00 // LAOUTARI // MASTERCLASS WITH PETER FLEISCHMANN // (60’)
A conversation with featured director Peter Fleischmann

19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // FOUR LIONS // (107’)
Four Lions

21.00 // AGHIOS ATHANASIOS // “SURFACING” // (61’)
4-61
Burning mountains that spew flame
Ironwood
Return to Forms
skin of the cit-y
The Islands
Zocaló

22.00 // AGHIOS ATHANASIOS // “POLYAMOROUS PUPPETS AND HUMAN PREDATORS” // (71’)
What’s On
There’s a Pervert in our Pool
Lift Off
Hey Tiger!
Skelehellavision
Hurry Hurry
Death Day
1941
Helios Electro
Florida Man + Florida Woman
Myth Labs
Triumph of the Wild

23.00 // PALLAS THERINO // ISLE OF FLOWERS & OUTSKIRTS (108’)
Isle of Flowers
Outskirts

01.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // JOHNNY MINOTAUR // (80’)
Johnny Minotaur
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

12.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // WORKSHOP PRESENTATION // (60’)

Presentation of films produced by the two workshops hosted by SIFF: Frantic Frames and Cinemascope

19.00 // PALLAS INDOOR // WEAK SPOT // (95’)
Weak Spot

21.00 // QUARRY // GAMELAN ONEIRUM // (300’)
A Page of Madness live-scored by Yves Tumor
Shadow Dance performed by Xavier Quérel and Stamatis Benetas
Gods of Bali live-scored by Mike Cooper
Over and Overr and Overrr and Overrrr and Overrrrr… scored by Andys Skordis, films by various artists.
Mneme 3 & Nadir projections by Raha Raissnia, live sound by Panagiotis Mavrides
Let There Be Dark: films by various artists


VIEW THE FULL PROGRAM


