ΕΚΘΕΣΗ: Syros Paintings | Seppo Verardi

Η έκθεση ζωγραφικής του Seppo Verardi με τίτλο "Syros Paintings" θα πραγματοποιηθεί από 4-13/9/2017 στην αίθουσα τέχνης Γ. & Ε. Βάτη στην πλατεία Μιαούλη στην Ερμούπολη.

Ώρες Λειτουργίας:

10:00-14:00 & 19:00-22:00









Born August 1st 1960 in Zofingen, Switzerland.

His Italian father, Ricciotti Verardi, and his Greek mother, Elpida Daleziou, met in Syros during WW2.

1993 PhD University of Basel, (Dissertation Le parole veloci: mass media e neologia, ed. Dadò Locarno).

Postgraduate studies at Università per Stranieri, Perugia; Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design, London (1997/98); Slade School of Fine Art, London (1997/98, masterclass 2000).