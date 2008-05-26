PARTY: Endie Kenzak @ Πειραματικό

Ο Πολυτάλαντος DJ Endie Kenzak επιστρέφει στο νησί με αέρα Μυκόνου, ανάμεσα στις εμφανίσεις στο Cavo Paradiso της Μυκόνου και στα gigs του στην υπόλοιπη Ελλάδα, κάνει στάση στη Σύρο και το Πειραματικό.

Παρασκευή 30/6/2017 // 23:00









Endie Kenzak

Born in Wuppertal-Germany on 1986, Pantelis Kazakos aka Endie Kenzak moved to Greece when he was 6 years old. At a very early age found the club scene irresistable, so he gave himself a chance behind the decks.

He made his early steps at the main club of his hometown since he moved to Mykonos Island at his 20. Endie kenzak, searching his identity as a dj and until the formation of his final music character moved between various sound genres (afro-house, disco, detroit-house, techno).

Playing at many local bars and clubs of the island, managed to become a part of the resident dj team of Cavo Paradiso.

In recent years, he shared the decks with acknowledged international djs such as: Nina Kraviz, Delano Smith, Sidney Charles, Edu Imbernon, Virginia, Jan Blomgvist, Argy, Phonique and Mario Basanov.

He played around Greece at renowned destinations like: Club Division (Thessaloniki), Nafpigio (Rethimno), Six Dogs The Bar (Athens), Stoa bar (Ioannina), Distinto Bar (Patra) and En Arti (Arta). Also, tasted the out of borders dance scene playing music at Berlin, Zurich and Sofia.

His cooperation with John Katsibras resulted in the signature of two tracks at High Strings and Nuevo Records.

He loves to refresh his vinyl bag with new releases and his future plans include new releases alongside Greek talented producers.



