Eye's Walk Digital Festival 2017 - Ανοιχτό Κάλεσμα / Open Call

In historical Centre of Ermoupolis





Do you experience the public space as a ghost or as a human?

3d mapping, video installation art, site specific installation and performing art turn

the public space into a "personal" place.

We invite artists to take part in the unique challenge of the "Ermoupoli: Inside Out" project.





How authentic can we really be outside our familiar space, our home? How open are we to let the public space become an extension of ourselves, and take a different meaning in our daily life?





Send us your proposals/stories: imaginary or real, virtual or surreal, desirable or ambiguous, humorous or dramatic, personal or collective. Their common ground will be the physicality of human body and its relation to the public space in the search of a new alliance between private and social, interior and exterior, dreams and reality.





The "Ermoupoli: "Inside Out" project will be presented in the city of Ermoupoli, the capital of Syros island where so many people from various backgrounds (religious, social, cultural, financial etc) meet.





Public space will come alive, and artworks will interact with buildings, ruins, docked ships, squares, roads and the city's unique architecture.

Project Guidelines:

Artists are encouraged to consider the following options with regards to the locations and venue possibilities that the city of Ermoupolis offers:

Video Art Installations at key locations that define the character of the city: maximum duration 5 minutes.

at key locations that define the character of the city: maximum duration 5 minutes. Site specific installations/ Performing art and dance exhibitions in public space. We encourage proposals that will enhance the participation of the audience and the community.

in public space. We encourage proposals that will enhance the participation of the audience and the community. Augmented reality projects through smart phone apps, interaction between image and Sound, interactive (motion detection) animation.

Eligible Participants:

Eye's Walk digital festival welcomes video installation artists and performing artists from all over the world.





Make video installation art, reshape a historical, neoclassical building of the 19th century and occupy the public space with your body, dreams and fantasies.





The team of the Eye's Walk Digital festival will be responsible for the curatorial work and the production.





Starting from the island of Syros the "Ermoupoli: Inside Out" project may appear in other cities in Greece and abroad as an opportunity for people to connect with the public space through the art.

Deadlines:

Deadline for test screenings of the video projects on the chosen locations of Hermoupolis is June 15th, 2017.





Submit your 3d installation/projection mapping and proposal at: info@eyeswalk.gr