Eye's Walk Digital Festival 2017 - Ανοιχτό Κάλεσμα / Open Call

Open Call for artists [individuals & teams]
"Ermoupoli: Inside Out" project
Στο Ιστορικό κέντρο της Ερμούπολης
Είσαι φάντασμα ή άνθρωπος στο δημόσιο χώρο;
3d mapping, video installation art, site specific installation and performing art λένε τις
«προσωπικές» μας ιστορίες στο δημόσιο χώρο
Προσκαλούμε καλλιτέχνες σε μια μοναδική πρόκληση: Το έργο "Ermoupoli: Inside Out"
Σε όποιο τόπο και αν ζείτε εμπνευστείτε από τη σχέση σας με αυτόν και διηγηθείτε νέες μορφές οικειότητας στους εξωτερικούς του χώρους. Πόσο αυθεντικοί είμαστε έξω από τα όρια του «οικείου σπιτιού», πόσο ζούμε το δημόσιο χώρο ως κομμάτι της καθημερινής μας ιστορίας;
Στείλτε μας τα έργα σας: Στιγμιότυπα, ιστορίες, φανταστικές & πραγματικές, ιδεατές & σουρεαλιστικές, επιθυμητές & διφορούμενες .χιουμοριστικές & δραματικές, προσωπικές & συλλογικές, όλες θα διαπραγματεύονται τον άνθρωπο ως οντότητα σωματική και τη σχέση του με το εξωτερικό περιβάλλον ως το φυσικό σκηνικό του.
Η Ερμούπολη χώρος συνάντησης για διαφορετικές ομάδες και κοινότητες, θα υποδεχτεί τη νέα παραγωγή του Eye's Walk Digital σε απρόβλεπτα μέρη του δημόσιου χώρου της: σε παλαιά νεοκλασικά, σε πλατείες, σε στενά, σε ερειπωμένα εργοστάσια, σε αγκυροβολημένα πλοία κλπ.
Επιμελητικές Κατευθύνσεις:
- Video-Art Installations τα οποία θα προσαρμοστούν σε σημεία -κλειδιά της πόλης. Maximum διάρκεια: 5 λεπτά
- Site-specific installations / performing art και χορός στο δημόσιο χώρο. Ενθαρρύνονται ιδιαίτερα προτάσεις που θα ενισχύουν τη συμμετοχή της κοινότητας. Maximum διάρκεια: 10 λεπτά
- Augmented reality projects μέσω της χρήσης έξυπνων κινητών, αλληλεπίδραση εικόνας και ήχου, interactive (motion detection) animation.
Η επιμέλεια και η παραγωγή είναι ευθύνη του Eye's Walk Digital.
Το έργο ως σύνολο δύναται να ταξιδέψει ως πειραματική και συγκριτική διαδικασία μελέτης της σχέσης του πολίτη με το δημόσιο χώρο και σε άλλες πόλεις της Ελλάδας και του εξωτερικού.
Χρονοδιαγράμματα:
Υποβολή έργων/ προτάσεων: 15 Απριλίου 2017
Τελική ημερομηνία προσαρμογής και ελέγχου των έργων πάνω στα επιλεγμένα κτήρια της Ερμούπολης: 29 Ιουνίου 2017.
Επισκεφτείτε τη σελίδα μας στο facebook: www.facebook.com/eyeswalkΥποβάλετε την πρότασή σας στο: info@eyeswalk.gr
Για την παρουσίαση του Open Call δείτε επίσης και ΕΔΩ
Eye's Walk Digital festival 2017
In historical Centre of Ermoupolis
Do you experience the public space as a ghost or as a human?
3d mapping, video installation art, site specific installation and performing art turn
the public space into a "personal" place.
How authentic can we really be outside our familiar space, our home? How open are we to let the public space become an extension of ourselves, and take a different meaning in our daily life?
Send us your proposals/stories: imaginary or real, virtual or surreal, desirable or ambiguous, humorous or dramatic, personal or collective. Their common ground will be the physicality of human body and its relation to the public space in the search of a new alliance between private and social, interior and exterior, dreams and reality.
The "Ermoupoli: "Inside Out" project will be presented in the city of Ermoupoli, the capital of Syros island where so many people from various backgrounds (religious, social, cultural, financial etc) meet.
Public space will come alive, and artworks will interact with buildings, ruins, docked ships, squares, roads and the city's unique architecture.
Project Guidelines:
Artists are encouraged to consider the following options with regards to the locations and venue possibilities that the city of Ermoupolis offers:
- Video Art Installations at key locations that define the character of the city: maximum duration 5 minutes.
- Site specific installations/ Performing art and dance exhibitions in public space. We encourage proposals that will enhance the participation of the audience and the community.
- Augmented reality projects through smart phone apps, interaction between image and Sound, interactive (motion detection) animation.
Eligible Participants:
Eye's Walk digital festival welcomes video installation artists and performing artists from all over the world.
Make video installation art, reshape a historical, neoclassical building of the 19th century and occupy the public space with your body, dreams and fantasies.
The team of the Eye's Walk Digital festival will be responsible for the curatorial work and the production.
Starting from the island of Syros the "Ermoupoli: Inside Out" project may appear in other cities in Greece and abroad as an opportunity for people to connect with the public space through the art.
Deadlines:Applications deadline is April 15th, 2017
Deadline for test screenings of the video projects on the chosen locations of Hermoupolis is June 15th, 2017.
Submit your 3d installation/projection mapping and proposal at: info@eyeswalk.gr
Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eyeswalk
For the presentation of Open Call see also HERE
