Sundao ~ Η Τέχνη της Αναπνοής για μία Νέα Αρχή / The art of Breathing for a New Beggining

Το Sundao, Η Μέθοδος του νέου Μονοπατιού, η Τέχνη της Ευεξίας, της ολοκληρωμένης ευεξίας, αναπνέοντας μαζί με όλο το σώμα και ευθυγραμμίζοντας την εσωτερική ενέργεια συνειδητά, είναι μια μέθοδος αιχμής που έχει σχεδιαστεί από τον Μάστερ Yu Jae Sheen, με βαθιά έμπνευση και παραδοσιακή εκπαίδευση Sundao για μια υγιή, ευτυχισμένη, τρυφερή και άφθονη ζωή, γεμάτη σαφήνεια και πραγμάτωση σε προσωπικό επίπεδο στο ποιος είσαι και ολότητα στο ποιοι πραγματικά είμαστε… η πλήρης δυναμική στο ποιοι είμαστε!

Δουλεύοντας με το Sundao, είναι σαν έχεις ένα χάρτη και μια πυξίδα που σε οδηγεί ακριβώς στο τι ακριβώς χρειάζεται να κάνεις ώστε να μεταμορφώσεις ή να αντιμετωπίσεις την ταλαιπωρία και τη σύγχυση σε εσωτερική ειρήνη, σαφήνεια και χαρά για τη ζωή.

Το πρόγραμμα αυτού του εργαστηρίου είναι μία εκπαίδευση για το πως να εξετάζετε την δική σας ενέργεια, να ελευθερώσετε την ένταση, το αυτό-σαμποτάζ των σκέψεών σας, συναισθήματα και προγραμματισμούς από το μυαλό και το σώμα, να ζήσετε με το νόημα της ευεξίας και καλύτερης επίγνωσης.

Στάσεις και κινήσεις φωτός

Ασκήσεις αναπνοής

Καθοδηγούμενο διαλογισμό

Διαδραστικές ασκήσεις και εμπνευσμένες κουβέντες

Σχετικά με το SUNDAO

Το Sundao είναι ένα αρχαίο δάσος, για την κατάρτιση του μυαλού / σώματος στην αυτο-βελτίωση, βασισμένο σε στάσεις και αναπνοές διαλογισμού που αναζωογονούν το αυτόνομο νευρικό σύστημα και την ικανότητα του σώματος για αυτο-θεραπεία. Είναι ένα ασφαλές επιστημονικό σύστημα κατάρτισης με βάση την πεποίθηση ότι ένα υγιές ανθρώπινο σώμα και νους είναι απαραίτητα για τη δυνατότητα της πνευματικής ανάπτυξης προς τη σοφία και την ειρήνη μέσα στην ανθρωπότητα.





Το εργαστήρι αυτό είναι ένα συστηματικό πρόγραμμα που έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σας βοηθήσει να εξοικειωθείτε με τη γενική προσέγγιση του Sundao «βουνό του Ταοϊσμού”, στην κατάρτιση νου και σώματος και να σας βοηθήσει να πάρετε μια βαθύτερη κατανόηση της ολιστικής υγείας, η οποία περιλαμβάνει το σύνολο και την πλήρη αφύπνιση του σώματός σας, του μυαλού και του πνεύματος.

Η πρακτική του Sundao, προσφέρει την ευκαιρία να εξερευνήσετε τον εαυτό σας, να μετατρέψετε τους φόβους και τον πόνο σας σε συνείδηση, να εμβαθύνετε στην αυτο-κατανόηση, να ενισχύσετε την ευαισθητοποίηση του εσωτερικού σας μάρτυρα (διαίσθηση), και να ζήσετε την ηρεμία του εσωτερικού εαυτού σας. Σχεδιασμένο για να επανεντάξει το σώμα, το μυαλό και το πνεύμα στην εσωτερική σοφία αυτό το εργαστήριο, συνιστάται ιδιαίτερα για εκείνους που επιθυμούν να ευθυγραμμιστούν με την αληθινή τους φύση και το σκοπό της ζωής.





Το εργαστήριο Sundao επικεντρώνεται στην πρακτική που περιλαμβάνει τη συστηματική περισυλλογή, στο να στρέψουμε την προσοχή μας προς την αληθινή φύση της πραγματικότητας και στην ανάπτυξη της διείσδυσης στη διορατικότητα και στη σοφία. Στο διαλογισμό, εστιάζουμε την επίγνωση μας στη διαρκώς μεταβαλλόμενη παρούσα στιγμή, με την αναπνοή. Μέσα από την πρακτική, καλλιεργούμε την ικανότητα να αντιλαμβανόμαστε την αλήθεια σε όλες τις εμπειρίες. Η πρακτική αυτή συμβάλλει στην ανάπτυξη της σοφίας και συμπόνιας, δίνοντας αφορμή για περισσότερη ειρήνη και ευτυχία.

About Lavinia Marin Lavinia Marin has graduated in Political Sciences and Administration National School in Bucharest, then she activated several years in advertising, public relations and mass-media (tv). Years after she worked in editorship field, having a challenging and stressful job, she faced real health problems – exhaustion, migraine attacks, chronic fatigue, panic attacks and so on. By the grace and blessings of many teachers and guides that she met, she managed to internalize the benefits of medtitation and Hatha Yoga discipline. Personal searches, depth study of Buddhism and practice of meditation became her the daily refuge and main support in her efforts to cope with a competitive work environment, sometimes even aggressive. In time, she gain her health and vitality back and soon after decided to became Yoga teacher for children. Less then a year later, she took further steps on this path by getting a Sundao Facilitator (Sundao – The Art of Breathing and Well-Being, mountain Daoist practice from South Koreea), under the direct guidance and blessing of Master Yu Jae-Sheen from South Korea. All this became reality by the urgent and personal motivation that in order for a human being to be healthy, wealthy and truly flourish at all levels, one must make a minimum personal effort, consciously and continuosly be aligned and in harmony with the Law of Nature (Dao) – with respect for natural flow and cycles of Nature, without endangering his/her own health and that of others, without forcing life itself or reality to which we all belong as ONE and without adversely affecting the ecosystem of the planet. She sincerely consider that personal transformation and well-being from hers today becoming are all a profound recognition of the perfection and greatness of Cosmic Light of Father Blue Sky and a humble bow to lasting abundance of Mother Earth. A whole being reverence made with the vibrant energy of joy, openess, serenity and zest of living.

About Master Yu Jae-Sheen

Master Yu, is known as one of the most innovative and dynamic teachers, and author of books, including “Sundao – An invitation to mountain Daoist practice”. After over 20 years of sharing his knowledge and meetings with thousands of people, Master Yu created a ground breaking program, Sundao, THE PATH Method – with unique interpretation of tradition in human consciousness transformation and with the spiritual understanding of Daoism, Buddhism and classical oriental medicine. His method helps people identify and quickly release the self-sabotaging thoughts and emotions hardwired in the body’s cellular memory and transform their ailments and misunderstanding into wellness and wholeness.

About SUNDAO

Sundao’ is an ancient forest mind/body training for self-mastership based on postures and breathing meditation which revitalize the autonomic nervous system and the body’s capacity for self-healing. It is a safe and scientific training system based on the belief that a healthy human body and mind is essential for the possibility of spiritual growth toward wisdom and peace within humanity.





This workshop is a systematic program designed to help you become familiar with the general approach of Sundao “Mountain Daoist” mind & body training and to help you get a deeper understanding of holistic health, which includes the total and complete awakening of your body, mind and spirit.

Sundao practice offers the opportunity to explore yourself, transform your fears and pain into consciousness, deepen your self-understanding, strengthen your inner-witness awareness, and experience the stillness of your inner being. Designed to reintegrate body, mind and spirit within, this workshop is highly recommended for those who wish to realign with their true nature and life purpose.





This Sundao workshop focuses on practice that includes systematic mindfulness meditation to direct our attention to the true nature of reality and to the development of penetrating insight and wisdom. In meditation, we focus our awareness on the ever-changing present moment with the breath. Through the practice, we cultivate the capacity to perceive the truth in all experience. This practice helps develop wisdom and compassion, giving rise to greater peace and happiness.





Sundao, THE PATH Method

Sundao, THE PATH Method, “the Art of Whole-Being, Well-being” along with “The Art of Breathing, Energy Alignment” is a cutting-edge methodology created by Master Yu, for a healthy, happy, loving and most abundant life with the Full Potential who you are and Full Realization of Wholeness Who We truly Are.





We share this meeting as a precious training chance for true energetic mastership over our daily life and world. Although profound depth of Master Yu’s Sundao, THE PATH Method, it is so easy to learn, you will have a deep healing and life re-integration experience, as you release limiting view, energy, stress and trauma from your internal energy system for energetic mastership and leadership with your very full joy of life.





The workshop includes amazingly efficient methods of Energetic transformation with “Guided Healing & Well-Being meditations”, “Vortex Energy Movement” and “Breathing Meditation Techniques”. These are so easy to learn, it shifts our energy level for all directions of our life, and removes any limiting energy, stress, trauma from our entire energy system with simplicity and clarity.

Thousands of people who have been in contact with Sundao, The Path Method already shared that through living this energy, they begin to spontaneously become healthier, have more energy, improved connection, more love, clarity and personal power, and a feeling of deep profound peace. With this workshop you will be able to:





• Re-awake, re-gain true mastership, ownership, creatorship of your life.

• Access your highest vibrational set-point.

• Unlock the real secret to release limiting energy.

• Attract more than you could ever imagine into your life every day.

• Release perpetuating patterns of pain & suffering from your body.

• Release your resistance and open yourself to living in a place of vibrational clarity.

• Understand the completely transformative power of seeing grace in every aspect of your life.

• Experience your inner strength, silence, and presence.

• Awaken your innate intelligence and light of consciousness.

• Gain clarity about your life’s direction and purpose.

• Tapping into your inner healer & teacher with Sundao, THE PATH Method, “The Art of Whole-Being”

WHO CAN ATTEND: Everyone can benefit from learning about and experiencing their energy system of healing. There are no special requirements.





Please note that the workshop is not a substitute for seeing a physician. If you have a medical condition or are concerned that you have problems, please see your healthcare provider for treatment.





• Wear soft, flexible clothes (clothes should not restrict movement)

• No jeans – No pants with double seam in back (or stiff material)

• Fresh water and anything to help you feel comfortable

• Blanket or flat supportive but firm mat

• Sticky mat (used for yoga stretching) helpful if you have one available

• Regular size bath towel

• Be sure to eat a healthy breakfast or lunch before attending the workshop





By joining in this sacred gathering, you will make the leap that will give you unlimited access to the life and love you deserve.

Bring all your problems and long-standing physical and psychological challenges and see them transform into health, inner strength, and joy of being you.

You and all your dear one are very welcomed in this light, non-judgemental atmosphere.

Everyone is warmly invited who would like to grow, to flourish and to get refreshed energetically!





PROGRAM

Saturday, 7 January: Morning session 10am – 12.30pm (with a short break of 10/15 minutes)

Lunch break 12.30pm-2pm;

After-noon session 2pm – 5pm (with short breaks of 10/15 minutes)





We are looking forward to spend together an insightful day, filled with energy, beauty and love!

Sundao: (literally the way of nature) is Master Yu’s unique interpretation on the ancient mind/body disciplines (Shinsundo, Sundo, Sunbup, …) from the perspective of Well-Being* as a whole. Sundao, THE PATH Method, “The Art of Well-Being, Whole-Being,” along with “Whole Body Breathing Meditation” and “Internal Energy Alignment Methods”





*Sundao for WELL-BEING, WHOLE-BEING = Being In the state of physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy, happy and loving, the most abundant life with the full clarity and realization of wholeness who we truly are, Full Potential of who you are.

Αυτή η μια ημέρα που θα πραγματοποιηθεί το εργαστήριο θα συμπεριλαμβάνει :Το εργαστήριο θα το καθοδηγήσει η Λαβίνια Μάριν, Εκπαιδεύτρια- Διαμεσολαβήτρια του The Path Romania και κοντινή μαθήτρια του Μάστερ Yu Jae – Sheen, με τον οποίο δουλεύει υπό την καθοδήγηση και την ευλογία του.50€Σάββατο 7 Ιανουαρίου: 10 πμ -12:30 μμ (με ένα μικρό διάλειμμα 15 λεπτών)Διάλειμμα για μεσημεριανό: 12:30 μμ – 2 μμΣυνέχεια: 2:00 μμ – 5μμ (με ένα μικρό διάλειμμα 15 λεπτών)Θα χαρούμε να περάσουμε μαζί μία διορατική μέρα, γεμάτη με ενέργεια, ομορφιά και αγάπη!------------------------------------------------------------------------------------