O Φοίβος Δεληβοριάς Live στην Σύρο

Τρίτη 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2016 | Ώρα: 21.30

Phivos Delivorias, after a successful summer tour and a lot of presentation in Athens, travels this winter throughout Greece.

His purpose is to present a very personal setting album, from "where you go people” and places captured by the hungry ears and eyes of the songwriter, from '89 to here.

A “best of» show, before things get better, after all -it’s well known- that things always get better!

Accompaning Phivos Delivorias, Kostis Christodoulou on the keyboard.

==============Tickets: € 10 presale and 12 € at the entranceOrganized by" Action Εστί"